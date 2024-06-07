Lifestyle Wellness
    Siv Ngesi hints at sanitary pad factory opening in Paarl

    South African media personality Siv Ngesi, who has long been an advocate for menstrual health and hygiene, took to social media to announce that he will be opening a sanitary pad factory to produce his own brand of affordable sanitary pads.
    6 May 2025
    6 May 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.instagram.com/sivngesi

    Ngesi, a multi-award-winning actor, comedian, TV presenter, MC, and producer, has always been passionate about issues affecting women and in 2024 announced the launch of his own sanitary products brand.

    He is also a co-founder of Menstruation Foundation ZA, an organisation he uses to advocate for menstrual health and hygiene. The foundation is a non-profit distributor of free sanitary pads in Africa, focusing on dignified, sustainable impact through their Sanitary Pad Dispensing Machine.

    Now, Ngesi is on the verge of realising a long term dream.



    Details of the factory are still to be disclosed, but Ngesi indicated that it would be in Paarl, Western Cape.

    Let's do Biz