Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Ecommerce CounselNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyQuickEasy SoftwareMpactHeineken BeveragesBizcommunity.comDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

FMCG News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More Loeries

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Susu Bubble Tea shops open in selected Checkers supermarkets

    10 Oct 2024
    10 Oct 2024
    In partnership with Susu Bubble Tea, Checkers is reportedly the first South African retailer to launch standalone bubble tea shops in selected supermarkets.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Bubble tea originated in 1980s Taiwan and Susu Bubble Tea was one of the first to introduce this product to South Africa.

    By offering authentic and fresh Taiwanese bubble tea at supermarket prices, Checkers is making this popular product more accessible to a local audience, while also introducing a playful element to its supermarkets.

    With custom-built furniture and striking graphics, the Susu outlets in Checkers Helderberg (launched in August 2024) and Checkers Hyper Sandton (launched in September 2024) are already a hit among customers and bubble tea fans.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    A third standalone Susu shop is set to open at Checkers Gateway in the coming weeks.

    This follows several successful in-store collaborations by Checkers with brands like Starbucks, Krispy Kreme and Kauai

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz