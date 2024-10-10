Subscribe & Follow
Susu Bubble Tea shops open in selected Checkers supermarkets
Bubble tea originated in 1980s Taiwan and Susu Bubble Tea was one of the first to introduce this product to South Africa.
By offering authentic and fresh Taiwanese bubble tea at supermarket prices, Checkers is making this popular product more accessible to a local audience, while also introducing a playful element to its supermarkets.
With custom-built furniture and striking graphics, the Susu outlets in Checkers Helderberg (launched in August 2024) and Checkers Hyper Sandton (launched in September 2024) are already a hit among customers and bubble tea fans.
A third standalone Susu shop is set to open at Checkers Gateway in the coming weeks.
This follows several successful in-store collaborations by Checkers with brands like Starbucks, Krispy Kreme and Kauai