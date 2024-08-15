IAB Bookmarks Awards
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Association for Communication and AdvertisingPublicis Groupe AfricaMedia24The Walt Disney Company AfricaBroad MediaIAB South AfricaMO AgencyBrandMappVERVEMullen Lowe South AfricaRed & YellowPrimedia BroadcastingKLABizcommunity.comMDNTVEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise


IAB BOOKMARK AWARDS Content Feature

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

IAB SA announces 2024 Front Row delegates

15 Aug 2024
15 Aug 2024
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Education Council has revealed the 15 delegates selected for its 2024 Front Row initiative.
Image supplied.
Image supplied.

2024 Front Row delegates

Nominated by industry peers and leaders, the following delegates were selected for their potential to lead and innovate:

NameTitleOrganisation
Uthmaan BabooJunior Implementation SpecialistIncubeta
Yumna BenjaminAccount ManagerIncubeta
Anganathi BeyileInternRed & Yellow
Hannah JacobsPaid Media InternIncubeta
Molly JohnsonChannel Manager: ProgrammaticHive Digital Media
Neo MashatolaDigital Media PlannerThe Mediashop
Khanya MasukuJunior Digital Planning ExecutiveEssenceMediaCom
Kamohelo MoetiCommunity ManagerJoe Public
Limpho MokukuAccount ManagerJoe Public
Neo MolefeDigital Marketing InternVodacom
Mukondeleli MunyaiJunior Producer and CreativeGrey Advertising
Busisiwe RooibaardCommunity ManagerDentsu Creative
Rito TshabalalaMedia SpecialistNedbank
Hope ZakweClient Success ManagerHumanz
Ilhaam ManjooJunior Social Media ManagerNedbank

Acknowledging the rigorous selection process, project lead of the Front Row initiative and member of the IAB SA Education Council, Deborah Whitlock, extends her admiration for the successful delegates: “A huge congratulations to our new delegates — we can’t wait to share the new 2024 programme with you.”

Front Row initiative

The IAB SA Education Council’s Front Row initiative aims to identify and provide a platform for the 15 young, ambitious and talented members of the digital media and marketing industry, offering a springboard to launch their careers.

Through the programme, participants will receive sponsored access to awards ceremonies, digital media and marketing educational programmes, workshops and courses, and industry-leading events.

These activities and platforms further provide knowledge-sharing, networking and mentorship from respected giants in the South African digital media and marketing landscape.

The experience aims to inspire and energise the participants for their future careers.

Addressing the 2024 cohort of Front Row delegates, lead chair of the IAB SA Education Council, Su Little, says: “The future is in your hands, and we’re excited to walk this path with you.  This is your moment to grow and make an impact. Hats off to the leaders who’ve nominated the talent. We need more of you!”

This year, Front Row members will receive the following sponsored opportunities and benefits:

Attendance at:

  • IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards — August 2024

  • Effie Awards — September 2024

  • Nedbank IMC Conference — September 2024

  • Pendoring Awards — November 2024

  • Assegai Awards — November 2024

  • New Gen Awards 

  • Promax Awards

Participation and/or access to:

  • Building Your Personal Brand virtual workshops hosted by Su Little, Head of IAB South Africa Education Council

  • IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards Learner Jury Panel Learner — July 2024

  • Effie Dialogue — August 2024

  • Loeries workshops — October 2024

  • New Gen Trends in Marketing Conference — 2025

Complimentary:

  • Swag bags from Google and Red & Yellow Creative School of Business

  • Micro-courses of their choice with Red & Yellow Creative School of Business 

“The IAB SA Front Row project is truly empowering the next generation. To the 2024 delegates, this is your moment! Absorb everything, show up with courage and embrace every part of this incredible journey,” adds Philani Mokoena, outgoing 2023 Front Row delegate lead.

Read more: advertising, marketing, Front Row, Su Little
Share this article
NextOptions
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz