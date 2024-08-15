Trending
IAB SA announces 2024 Front Row delegates
2024 Front Row delegates
Nominated by industry peers and leaders, the following delegates were selected for their potential to lead and innovate:
|Name
|Title
|Organisation
|Uthmaan Baboo
|Junior Implementation Specialist
|Incubeta
|Yumna Benjamin
|Account Manager
|Incubeta
|Anganathi Beyile
|Intern
|Red & Yellow
|Hannah Jacobs
|Paid Media Intern
|Incubeta
|Molly Johnson
|Channel Manager: Programmatic
|Hive Digital Media
|Neo Mashatola
|Digital Media Planner
|The Mediashop
|Khanya Masuku
|Junior Digital Planning Executive
|EssenceMediaCom
|Kamohelo Moeti
|Community Manager
|Joe Public
|Limpho Mokuku
|Account Manager
|Joe Public
|Neo Molefe
|Digital Marketing Intern
|Vodacom
|Mukondeleli Munyai
|Junior Producer and Creative
|Grey Advertising
|Busisiwe Rooibaard
|Community Manager
|Dentsu Creative
|Rito Tshabalala
|Media Specialist
|Nedbank
|Hope Zakwe
|Client Success Manager
|Humanz
|Ilhaam Manjoo
|Junior Social Media Manager
|Nedbank
Acknowledging the rigorous selection process, project lead of the Front Row initiative and member of the IAB SA Education Council, Deborah Whitlock, extends her admiration for the successful delegates: “A huge congratulations to our new delegates — we can’t wait to share the new 2024 programme with you.”
Front Row initiative
The IAB SA Education Council’s Front Row initiative aims to identify and provide a platform for the 15 young, ambitious and talented members of the digital media and marketing industry, offering a springboard to launch their careers.
Through the programme, participants will receive sponsored access to awards ceremonies, digital media and marketing educational programmes, workshops and courses, and industry-leading events.
These activities and platforms further provide knowledge-sharing, networking and mentorship from respected giants in the South African digital media and marketing landscape.
The experience aims to inspire and energise the participants for their future careers.
Addressing the 2024 cohort of Front Row delegates, lead chair of the IAB SA Education Council, Su Little, says: “The future is in your hands, and we’re excited to walk this path with you. This is your moment to grow and make an impact. Hats off to the leaders who’ve nominated the talent. We need more of you!”
This year, Front Row members will receive the following sponsored opportunities and benefits:
Attendance at:
IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards — August 2024
Effie Awards — September 2024
Nedbank IMC Conference — September 2024
Pendoring Awards — November 2024
Assegai Awards — November 2024
New Gen Awards
Promax Awards
Participation and/or access to:
Building Your Personal Brand virtual workshops hosted by Su Little, Head of IAB South Africa Education Council
IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards Learner Jury Panel Learner — July 2024
Effie Dialogue — August 2024
Loeries workshops — October 2024
New Gen Trends in Marketing Conference — 2025
Complimentary:
Swag bags from Google and Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
Micro-courses of their choice with Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
“The IAB SA Front Row project is truly empowering the next generation. To the 2024 delegates, this is your moment! Absorb everything, show up with courage and embrace every part of this incredible journey,” adds Philani Mokoena, outgoing 2023 Front Row delegate lead.