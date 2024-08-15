IAB SA announces 2024 Front Row delegates

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Education Council has revealed the 15 delegates selected for its 2024 Front Row initiative.

2024 Front Row delegates

Nominated by industry peers and leaders, the following delegates were selected for their potential to lead and innovate:

Name Title Organisation Uthmaan Baboo Junior Implementation Specialist Incubeta Yumna Benjamin Account Manager Incubeta Anganathi Beyile Intern Red & Yellow Hannah Jacobs Paid Media Intern Incubeta Molly Johnson Channel Manager: Programmatic Hive Digital Media Neo Mashatola Digital Media Planner The Mediashop Khanya Masuku Junior Digital Planning Executive EssenceMediaCom Kamohelo Moeti Community Manager Joe Public Limpho Mokuku Account Manager Joe Public Neo Molefe Digital Marketing Intern Vodacom Mukondeleli Munyai Junior Producer and Creative Grey Advertising Busisiwe Rooibaard Community Manager Dentsu Creative Rito Tshabalala Media Specialist Nedbank Hope Zakwe Client Success Manager Humanz Ilhaam Manjoo Junior Social Media Manager Nedbank

Acknowledging the rigorous selection process, project lead of the Front Row initiative and member of the IAB SA Education Council, Deborah Whitlock, extends her admiration for the successful delegates: “A huge congratulations to our new delegates — we can’t wait to share the new 2024 programme with you.”

Front Row initiative

The IAB SA Education Council’s Front Row initiative aims to identify and provide a platform for the 15 young, ambitious and talented members of the digital media and marketing industry, offering a springboard to launch their careers.

Through the programme, participants will receive sponsored access to awards ceremonies, digital media and marketing educational programmes, workshops and courses, and industry-leading events.

These activities and platforms further provide knowledge-sharing, networking and mentorship from respected giants in the South African digital media and marketing landscape.

The experience aims to inspire and energise the participants for their future careers.

Addressing the 2024 cohort of Front Row delegates, lead chair of the IAB SA Education Council, Su Little, says: “The future is in your hands, and we’re excited to walk this path with you. This is your moment to grow and make an impact. Hats off to the leaders who’ve nominated the talent. We need more of you!”



This year, Front Row members will receive the following sponsored opportunities and benefits:

Attendance at:

IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards — August 2024

Effie Awards — September 2024



Nedbank IMC Conference — September 2024



Pendoring Awards — November 2024



Assegai Awards — November 2024



New Gen Awards



Promax Awards

Participation and/or access to:

Building Your Personal Brand virtual workshops hosted by Su Little, Head of IAB South Africa Education Council

IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards Learner Jury Panel Learner — July 2024



Effie Dialogue — August 2024



Loeries workshops — October 2024



New Gen Trends in Marketing Conference — 2025

Complimentary:

Swag bags from Google and Red & Yellow Creative School of Business

Micro-courses of their choice with Red & Yellow Creative School of Business

“The IAB SA Front Row project is truly empowering the next generation. To the 2024 delegates, this is your moment! Absorb everything, show up with courage and embrace every part of this incredible journey,” adds Philani Mokoena, outgoing 2023 Front Row delegate lead.