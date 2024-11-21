New Higher Certificate in Advertising qualification approved

A new Higher Certificate in Advertising qualification for the tertiary curriculum (SAQA ID 121447) has been approved by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

Source: © 123rf 123rf A new Higher Certificate in Advertising qualification for the tertiary curriculum (SAQA ID 121447) has been approved by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA)

The qualification will equip aspiring advertising professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in today’s dynamic digital media and marketing sector.

It is a collaboration between IAB South Africa, Red & Yellow Creative School of Business and its accreditation partner Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT Seta).

"The advertising industry is constantly evolving and this new qualification will ensure that South African advertising professionals have the skills they need to stay ahead of the curve," says Su Little, head of the IAB SA Education Council and project lead for the redevelopment of the qualification.

She explains that the Higher Occupational Certificate: Advertiser is more inclusive of today’s digital landscape and is channel-agnostic.

“It also logically follows the flow of work through an agency, whether in-house or externally.

“It has been designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the advertising process — from client brief development to campaign execution and analysis.”

Qualification

The qualification will cover essential topics, including:

Client profile and objective setting



Advertising project planning



Research, strategy and creative development



Conceptualisation and ideation



Client presentation and approval



Campaign implementation and optimisation



Performance analysis and reporting.

The qualification will be available at Red & Yellow from July 2025. The qualification is registered with SAQA and tertiary institutions can now apply for accreditation to add it to their curriculum.

A qualification specific to the advertising community

Andrew Allison, chief commercial officer at Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, says they are thrilled that there is now a qualification specific to the advertising community on the QCTO framework.

“We are especially proud of the role that Red & Yellow was able to play alongside the IAB South Africa and other industry stakeholders in working with the MICT Seta to develop it.

He adds that Red & Yellow remains committed to delivering cutting-edge, industry-relevant education through the current National Certificate in Advertising, offered under the SETA framework.

“Although the framework mandates adherence to legacy curriculum outlines, our content is continuously updated to reflect the demands of the modern, digital advertising landscape.

“This ensures our students receive forward-thinking, practical knowledge.”

He explains that with the school’s accreditation set to expire in June 2026, they are using this period to meticulously prepare for the launch of the Higher Occupational Certificate: Advertiser.