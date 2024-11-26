Subscribe & Follow
Old Boys Club joins forces with the Happy Friday Group to challenge industry norms
This collaboration unites two entities committed to reimagining creativity, empowerment, and the future of PR, bringing fresh perspectives and voices to the forefront of the industry. With shared values of breaking barriers and fostering meaningful change, this partnership signals a bold new direction for how brands engage with their audiences.
Reimagining the future of PR together
Old Boys Club, led by award-winning PR specialist Bukelwa Monqo, and the Happy Friday Group are both driven by a passion for transformation and collaboration. “For too long, the term ‘Old Boys Club’ has been synonymous with exclusion,” says Monqo. “But the world is changing, and so are we. Our agency’s name is a bold statement – a reclamation of power. We believe that if a woman can lead in spaces traditionally reserved for others, she can take any brand where it needs to go.”
Craig Naicker, co-CEO of Happy Friday, adds: “At Happy Friday, we believe that creative innovation comes from happy people working together with purpose. Our partnership with Old Boys Club is a testament to that belief. Bukelwa and her team embody the forward-thinking spirit that will help reshape the way brands connect with their audiences.”
A partnership rooted in shared values
With Old Boys Club’s mission to break boundaries, the alignment with the Happy Friday Group, known for pushing creative boundaries, is a natural fit. The partnership will see both teams work closely to deliver dynamic campaigns that not only influence but also drive cultural conversations in impactful ways
Amplifying new voices
This partnership is more than just business; it’s a bold statement of how agencies can work together to challenge the status quo. “Old Boys Club is not here to follow trends,” says Monqo. “We’re here to set them. Our partnership with the Happy Friday Group amplifies this mission, enabling us to take on a wider range of challenges and bring more meaningful, diverse voices into the conversation.”
As two brands driven by purpose and innovation, Old Boys Club and the Happy Friday Group are poised to challenge the industry's conventional thinking and move toward a more inclusive, forward-thinking future.
To learn more about Old Boys Club and the Happy Friday Group, get in touch with Bukelwa Monqo | 078 010 8706 | az.oc.rpbulcyobdlo@awlekub.