Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

SoapboxAFDAUCT Graduate School of BusinessASUSFalse Bay CollegePG BisonDaily MaverickVaal University of TechnologyRosebank CollegeFundiConnectEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    South Africa’s university students shape the future of corporate sustainability in the SDG Challenge 2024

    Issued by Soapbox
    7 Nov 2024
    7 Nov 2024
    On Thursday, 31 October 2024 students from national universities battled it out to be crowned the winners of the third National SDG Challenge Finale in South Africa. This platform, by Soapbox South Africa, connects businesses and university students to work on solutions for United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals that contribute to a better world.
    Winning team with the SDG Challenge organisers and jury members
    Winning team with the SDG Challenge organisers and jury members

    During the SDG Challenge SA, multidisciplinary student teams from various South African universities: University of Johannesburg (UJ), University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) and the University of Pretoria (UP), worked to solve sustainability issues of three leading organisations in South Africa. The issues and solutions generated are linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This year's companies included Standard Bank Group, Ivanhoe Mines, and Anglo American Platinum.

    It all began with a rigorous recruitment and selection of students followed by pairing them with the participating organisations. From there, the organisations introduced their sustainability challenges in detail via design sprints. The posed challenges focussed on incentivising conscious choices for clients (SDG 12), implementing nature-based water treatment in mining (SDG 6), and repurposing mining waste into community resources (SDG 11) such as educational tools and playground equipment.

    Thereafter, the student consultancy teams, for eight weeks, researched and refined their ideas. The programme came to a climax at the 2024 Grand Finale where each team pitched their solutions Shark Tank-style in front of a jury panel of sustainability experts. The jury, composed of representatives from participating business, the Presidential Climate Commission and SoapboxSA, evaluated each pitch on its alignment with the Global Goals, innovation, feasibility, stakeholder engagement and involvement, as well as preparedness and presentation.

    After critical review, the University of the Witwatersrand and Anglo American Platinum were selected as the SDG Challenge SA 2024 winners, applauding their outstanding contribution to sustainability efforts in South Africa. Besides being upskilled and inspired to pursue purposeful careers the winning students walked away with a R15,000 cash prize.

    Amelia Francis, head of programme, giving welcome address
    Amelia Francis, head of programme, giving welcome address

    “With the 2030 deadline drawing closer, the urgency to deliver impactful solutions for the SDG targets has never been more critical. We’re immensely proud of the outstanding talent, dedication, and strategic thinking displayed by the student consultant teams in crafting innovative solutions. This year’s commitment from participating companies highlights the true spirit of the Global Goals, reflecting what’s possible when we unite with urgency and optimism toward a sustainable future,” said Amelia Francis, head of programme for the SDG Challenge SA.

    Dr Manessah Alagbaoso from Standard Bank Group giving the keynote address
    Dr Manessah Alagbaoso from Standard Bank Group giving the keynote address

    Dr Manessah Alagbaoso, head of business ecosystems and sustainability at Standard Bank Group, said: “Driving the implementation of the UN SDGs is an important step towards the future we want. The private sector has a responsibility to support the public sector and civil society in this regard. The SDG Challenge SA is a credible way of creating awareness on the SDGs and stimulating private sector participation. It is refreshing to collaborate with university students on sustainability challenges. The future we want is theirs and they will carry the torch forward. We are proud to be participating in this year’s competition and urge more corporations to come onboard.”

    Planning for the 2025 edition is already in motion, focusing on partnering with new organisations and universities to collaborate in tackling global challenges and advancing progress toward the UN’s 2030 goals. Interested organisations are invited to email az.oc.acirfahtuosxobpaos@ailema to acquire more information on becoming a partner that contributes to a sustainable future and prepares students for a purposeful career. Soapbox South Africa also welcomes local businesses as event or prize sponsors like Vinehugger, Happy Culture, Sexy Socks & The Conscious Kitchen during this year’s Grand Finale.

    The SDG Challenge has been mobilising students and organisations since 2018 in The Netherlands, Portugal, Miami and South Africa to work together on the implementation of the SDGs in the corporate sector. Doing good business is a good business. Organisations can partner in the National Challenge or participate in an exclusive Company Challenge.

    Challenge today, improve tomorrow.

    Read more: Standard Bank Group, Anglo American Platinum
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Soapbox
    Soapbox is versed in social behaviour change from consulting, campaign conceptualization and in-house formats that are plug & play for various organisation types in Sustainability, Education, Financial Inclusion and Health.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz