South Africa’s university students shape the future of corporate sustainability in the SDG Challenge 2024

On Thursday, 31 October 2024 students from national universities battled it out to be crowned the winners of the third National SDG Challenge Finale in South Africa. This platform, by Soapbox South Africa, connects businesses and university students to work on solutions for United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals that contribute to a better world.

Winning team with the SDG Challenge organisers and jury members

During the SDG Challenge SA, multidisciplinary student teams from various South African universities: University of Johannesburg (UJ), University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) and the University of Pretoria (UP), worked to solve sustainability issues of three leading organisations in South Africa. The issues and solutions generated are linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This year's companies included Standard Bank Group, Ivanhoe Mines, and Anglo American Platinum.

It all began with a rigorous recruitment and selection of students followed by pairing them with the participating organisations. From there, the organisations introduced their sustainability challenges in detail via design sprints. The posed challenges focussed on incentivising conscious choices for clients (SDG 12), implementing nature-based water treatment in mining (SDG 6), and repurposing mining waste into community resources (SDG 11) such as educational tools and playground equipment.

Thereafter, the student consultancy teams, for eight weeks, researched and refined their ideas. The programme came to a climax at the 2024 Grand Finale where each team pitched their solutions Shark Tank-style in front of a jury panel of sustainability experts. The jury, composed of representatives from participating business, the Presidential Climate Commission and SoapboxSA, evaluated each pitch on its alignment with the Global Goals, innovation, feasibility, stakeholder engagement and involvement, as well as preparedness and presentation.

After critical review, the University of the Witwatersrand and Anglo American Platinum were selected as the SDG Challenge SA 2024 winners, applauding their outstanding contribution to sustainability efforts in South Africa. Besides being upskilled and inspired to pursue purposeful careers the winning students walked away with a R15,000 cash prize.

Amelia Francis, head of programme, giving welcome address

“With the 2030 deadline drawing closer, the urgency to deliver impactful solutions for the SDG targets has never been more critical. We’re immensely proud of the outstanding talent, dedication, and strategic thinking displayed by the student consultant teams in crafting innovative solutions. This year’s commitment from participating companies highlights the true spirit of the Global Goals, reflecting what’s possible when we unite with urgency and optimism toward a sustainable future,” said Amelia Francis, head of programme for the SDG Challenge SA.

Dr Manessah Alagbaoso from Standard Bank Group giving the keynote address

Dr Manessah Alagbaoso, head of business ecosystems and sustainability at Standard Bank Group, said: “Driving the implementation of the UN SDGs is an important step towards the future we want. The private sector has a responsibility to support the public sector and civil society in this regard. The SDG Challenge SA is a credible way of creating awareness on the SDGs and stimulating private sector participation. It is refreshing to collaborate with university students on sustainability challenges. The future we want is theirs and they will carry the torch forward. We are proud to be participating in this year’s competition and urge more corporations to come onboard.”

Planning for the 2025 edition is already in motion, focusing on partnering with new organisations and universities to collaborate in tackling global challenges and advancing progress toward the UN’s 2030 goals. Interested organisations are invited to email az.oc.acirfahtuosxobpaos@ailema to acquire more information on becoming a partner that contributes to a sustainable future and prepares students for a purposeful career. Soapbox South Africa also welcomes local businesses as event or prize sponsors like Vinehugger, Happy Culture, Sexy Socks & The Conscious Kitchen during this year’s Grand Finale.

The SDG Challenge has been mobilising students and organisations since 2018 in The Netherlands, Portugal, Miami and South Africa to work together on the implementation of the SDGs in the corporate sector. Doing good business is a good business. Organisations can partner in the National Challenge or participate in an exclusive Company Challenge.

