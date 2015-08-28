Industries

    Jump aboard on a riveting environmental play that will enthral Cape Town audiences this June!

    Issued by Soapbox
    5 Jun 2024
    5 Jun 2024
    Join us for an unforgettable journey with Captain Kwanda’s Fanplastic Adventures on Saturday, 22 June at the Homecoming Centre, Cape Town. This incredible production, adapted from The Legend of Captain Fanplastic, promises a vibrant blend of song, dance, and adventure that will captivate audiences of all ages.
    Jump aboard on a riveting environmental play that will enthral Cape Town audiences this June!

    Presented in partnership with the esteemed Jungle Theatre Company, Captain Kwanda’s Fanplastic Adventures is more than just a theatrical performance; it’s a mission to weave environmental education and action into African storytelling. This collaboration underscores our collective commitment to inspiring positive environmental behaviours through the power of narrative.

    This kind of activism comes at an ever so relevant time with the Global Plastics Treaty in the current public view. Directed by the talented Heather Gielink, the play features a stellar cast including Noxolo Magadla, Marvin Safoor, Beviol Swartz, and Siphesande Mkokose. These accomplished artists bring the vibrant characters of the Fanplastic universe to life, delivering a performance that is both entertaining and enlightening.

    Jump aboard on a riveting environmental play that will enthral Cape Town audiences this June!

    Gielink said “The play explores, in true African storytelling fashion, themes of climate change, global warming and human overconsumption and production of plastic the subsequent causes of the former. However, audiences will be spared from environmental despair with inspiring songs and dance that will leave them inspired at curtain call.”

    Jump aboard on a riveting environmental play that will enthral Cape Town audiences this June!

    Driven by collaboration and harnessing the power of the arts and storytelling, Captain Fanplastic continues to show its commitment to achieving the goal of reaching one million young people with the awareness they provide. This is also not the first time Captain Fanplastic has leveraged on collaboration to bring change - following their collaboration with Zolani Mahola ‘The One Who Sings’ to release an audiobook and music based on the same book in 2021.

    This crew of positive storytellers is also on a mission to ensure many people see this play with current fundraising events to ensure a class can benefit from this intersection of culture and environmentalism. If one wishes to make a contribution towards getting a school class or group to see the play they can contact Captain Fanplastic’s founder and head of programme, Ruben Hazelzet on moc.citsalpnafniatpac@nebuR.

    Sponsors’ benefits include headline rights, online publicity as well as, for the great contribution to evolving young minds one can be issued a section 18A certificate for their contribution.

    Event Details:

    • Date: Saturday, June 22nd, 2024
    • Venue: Homecoming Centre, Cape Town (Star Theatre)
    • Time: Morning Show: 10:00 | Afternoon Show: 13:00
    • Tickets available on Quicket

    This play is poised to be a highlight in Cape Town’s cultural calendar, blending entertainment with a powerful message about environmental stewardship. Don’t miss out on this spectacular experience! This has already enjoyed many showings in the region including at the Franschhoek Literary Festival and Jungle Theatre’s African Folktales Festival in Muizenberg.

    Join us and be part of the adventure!

    Soapbox
    Soapbox is versed in social behaviour change from consulting, campaign conceptualization and in-house formats that are plug & play for various organisation types in Sustainability, Education, Financial Inclusion and Health.

