Plastics SA and Captain Fanplastic ignite the school year with eco-education at Westlake Primary

Captain Fanplastic is kicking off the new year with an explosive burst of eco-action at West Lake Primary School, Cape Town! In a dynamic event sponsored by Plastics SA in January, young environmental custodians enjoyed a day filled with captivating storytelling, an inspiring community cleanup, and hands-on learning experiences. The day ended with the distribution of environmental literacy materials that empower learners to take charge of our planet’s future via Captain Fanplastic’s DIY Box offering.

Captain Fanplastic Facilitator during the storytelling Session at Westlake Primary Westlake Learners with Captain Fanplastic and Plastics SA team celebrating a day of loving nature

It all began with a high-energy storytelling session led by Captain Fanplastic, where the positive plastic pirate transported children on a journey through adventures of marine conservation and the fight against pollution and/or waste. Inspired by the tales, the kids eagerly conducted a community cleanup, transforming lessons into action by clearing local litter. In the end, literacy materials- books, guides and posters- for the learners and teachers were handed over to the school. This to reinforce the message of being proactive environmental custodians.

Captain Fanplastic is on an ambitious mission to raise R3m this year, through their environmental literacy advocacy work, aiming to distribute DIY Boxes to over 100 schools across South Africa. Each DIY Box, available for corporate sponsorship at just R9,500, reaches 100 primary school learners with essential tools and knowledge for sustainable living.

“At Captain Fanplastic, we’re driven by the belief that inspiring our youth today lays the foundation for a greener, cleaner tomorrow,” said Nobuhle Zulu, project msaanager at Captain Fanplastic. “Our DIY Boxes are not just educational kits; they’re a call to action for communities to tackle waste and become proactive stewards of the environment.”

Douw Steyn of Plastics SA helping youngsters during the cleanup Inspiring Environment Materials being handed out

In attendance from Plastics SA, was director of sustainability, Douw Steyn, who helped underline the importance of industry-wide responsibility for our environment. He commented: “Every sector of industry in our country needs to take responsibility for our environment. What better way than to support initiatives such as Captain Fanplastic, which reaches learners in various communities, improving their environmental knowledge and understanding. This encourages our future generation to adopt eco-friendly practices and advocate for sustainable policies. It is our responsibility!”

Captain Fanplastic’s DIY Box programme aims to transform environmental education across South Africa. By combining engaging storytelling, interactive materials, and real-world community cleanup initiatives, the programme ignites a passion for conservation in the hearts of young learners. Corporates have a unique opportunity to be part of this transformative movement, gaining not only a lasting impact on communities but also tangible tax benefits before the end of the tax year.

Francois du Toit (CA) SA, director at FDT Financial Architects, added, “I urge corporates to seize this opportunity to invest in our shared future. By sponsoring a DIY Box, your company not only contributes to shaping tomorrow’s environmental leaders but also secures valuable tax benefits under SARS Section 18A. With the tax year drawing to a close, now is the perfect time to make a strategic, impactful donation.”

Feeling energised during the cleanup Storytelling in session with Captain Fanplastic Facilitator

Corporate partners and philanthropists are invited to contribute to this groundbreaking initiative. Sponsor a DIY Box for R9,500 and help empower 100 learners with the tools for a sustainable future - all while enjoying the SARS Section 18A tax advantages available when you donate before the year ends.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities and to join the eco-revolution, please contact: Yanga Gceya- Partnership Manager on email: moc.citsalpnafniatpac@agnaY or by phone: (+27) 073 830 5387.

Together, we can create a legacy of change - one school, one DIY Box, and one inspired learner at a time!



