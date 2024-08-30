Captain Fanplastic launches #ThisOceanStartsHere this September to combat marine pollution

Captain Fanplastic is thrilled to announce the launch of #TheOceanStartsHere Month this September, a month-long national initiative dedicated to promoting World Cleanup Day, International Coastal Cleanup Day and Cleanup & Recycle Week in South Africa. This campaign aims to emphasise the vital connection between our communities and the oceans, with a focus on preventing marine pollution through proactive engagement, action and education.

A recent research study by the University of Cape Town (UCT) has highlighted a critical environmental issue, revealing that most plastic litter from Cape Flats rivers washes ashore close to river mouths. This finding underscores the urgency of addressing pollution at its source to protect marine life and ecosystems. Therefore, cleaning communities, rivers and river mouths close to beaches will greatly reduce marine plastic pollution.

Thus, #TheOceanStartsHere Month has a host of activities designed to inspire and mobilise the public and organisations alike, there is something for everyone. Launching soon is an digital competition , for the #OceanStartsHere Online Challenge participants stand a chance to win exciting prizes sponsored by South African businesses. For a chance one must take a photo of their cleanup efforts, upload and tag Captain Fanplastic and sponsors with their proof online on Facebook and Instagram. Prizes include Cape Kayak Adventures trip, Sealand Gear accessories, SANCCOB penguin entry and Pedersen & Lennard products. Occurring concurrently is an engaging public cleanup event on 21 September 2024 at the Liesbeek River, Cape Town from 09:30 AM. This event is set to be attended with local school groups, NGOs, local municipality and government stakeholders. RSVP to the edutaining programme with storytelling, thrilling prize draws here on Quicket: #TheOceanStartsHere Hunt. Everyone is invited!

"Our oceans are intricately connected to our daily lives, and it's crucial for us to act now to protect them, by preventing pollution from reaching this integral source of life," said Yanga Gceya, partnership manager at Captain Fanplastic. "Through #TheOceanStartsHere Month, we hope to inspire individuals and communities to take tangible steps toward reducing pollution and fostering a sustainable future."

Joining the conversation, Nicole du Plessis, science officer from the South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON), emphasised: “Environmental education is key to preserving our natural resources. By engaging young minds, we are investing in a future where sustainability is at the forefront of societal values.”

In line with one appeal in this action and awareness drive for Mother Earth is a fundraising initiative for schools , to be equipped with Captain Fanplastic DIY boxes, empowering learners to conduct their own cleanups and learn about sustainable practices through donation of ocean-aligned books and cleanup materials. The organisation has a modest aim to raise R200,000 to reach 20 schools and over 2,000 learners nationwide.

Captain Fanplastic's campaign contributes to the organisation's ambitious goal of reaching one million learners with essential environmental awareness and education for sustainable development by 2030. “We invite the public to support this vital cause by donating to Captain Fanplastic. Your contribution is not only an investment in a cleaner future but also qualifies for tax exemption certificate under SARS section 18A. Together, we can make a significant impact in protecting our oceans for generations to come,” concluded Gceya.



