    Captain Fanplastic releases 2022–2024 Impact Report, with global reach in environmental education

    Captain Fanplastic, the flagship environmental education programme of Soapbox South Africa, has released its 2022–2024 Impact Report, highlighting three years of measurable progress in turning young learners into environmental champions across three continents.
    18 Aug 2025
    18 Aug 2025
    18 Aug 2025
    Captain Fanplastic releases 2022&#x2013;2024 Impact Report, with global reach in environmental education

    Through interactive storytelling, gamified learning, and community engagement, the programme has reached over 30,000 learners in 13 countries, distributed more than 35,000 literacy materials, and inspired measurable waste reduction and recycling efforts in schools and communities. Impacting South Africa, the Indian Ocean Islands, Indonesia, and the Netherlands, Captain Fanplastic’s work is directly anchored in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 (Quality Education), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 14 (Life Below Water) and indirectly connects with all the Global Goals.

    A school-to-community ripple effect

    At the heart of the programme is a school-centred Theory of Change that equips the youngest generation of learners, Generation Alpha, with environmental literacy and leadership skills. This enables them to inspire action in their families and wider communities. This approach has led to the collection of over 20,000kg of waste and the potential for reduced plastic use throughout learners’ lifetimes, based on principles of behaviour change.

    Captain Fanplastic releases 2022&#x2013;2024 Impact Report, with global reach in environmental education

    Voices from the field – new video series

    As part of the impact report launch, Captain Fanplastic has released a four-part partner video series, amplifying the voices of those working alongside the programme to scale impact. The organisations include: the Western Cape Government’s Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, CRDC South Africa’s The Bag That Builds, DG Murray Trust’s Place-Based Synergies and internal team members. They reflect on key moments that have made the impact happen from Cape Town to Cape Verde and across oceans.

    Reflecting on this milestone, Maryke Musson, executive manager: Conservation Education and Communications, South African Association for Marine Biological Research, and board member for Captain Fanplastic, said: "If we want to see lasting change in how we treat our environment, it starts with what we teach our children. Through these gamified storytelling and outdoor adventures, we make learning about sustainability unforgettable. This report is not just a record of Captain Fanplastic’s impact; it’s an invitation to join in shaping a generation with behaviour change that sees waste not as rubbish, but as a resource. Sharing the waste-to-value concept can make a global difference."

    Scaling for 2030

    To reach one million learners by 2030, Captain Fanplastic is pursuing a hybrid model that blends donor support with earned income through licensing and franchising globally. By training global partners to deliver the programme, the model ensures scalability, cultural relevance, and financial sustainability. Organisations and individuals are encouraged to donate and receive tax exemptions according to SARS Section 18A regulations.

    The Captain Fanplastic Impact Report 2022–2024 and the full video series are available for download and viewing on https://linktr.ee/captain_fanplastic.

    Soapbox
    Soapbox is versed in social behaviour change from consulting, campaign conceptualization and in-house formats that are plug & play for various organisation types in Sustainability, Education, Financial Inclusion and Health.
