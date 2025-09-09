South Africa’s top universities and leading companies launch SDG-Challenge 2025

The SDG-Challenge South Africa 2025 has officially launched, bringing together students from five of the country’s leading universities and eight major companies to co-create solutions for some of South Africa’s most pressing sustainability challenges.

The winners of SDG Challenge 2024

Participating universities include the University of Johannesburg, University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), University of the Witwatersrand (WITS), University of the Free State (UFS), and University of Pretoria. They will team up with leading companies such as Mama Money, Standard Bank, PPS Investments, Hulamin, Ivanplats, TUHF 21, Rio Tinto, and Valterra Platinum Mines to address real-world challenges aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The SDG-Challenge is about creating a platform where academia and business come together to drive innovation for impact,” said Amelia Francis, head of programme for SDG-Challenge SA. She added: “This year’s diverse group of partners reflects a growing recognition that sustainable development requires collaboration across sectors and disciplines. This will ensure a triple bottom line effect for people, planet and profit.”

Tackling real-world issues

The Challenge will culminate in the National Grand Finale, where students will pitch their solutions to a panel of business and sustainability leaders. The winning team will earn a R20,000 cash prize and the opportunity to further develop their idea with industry support.

Over the next two months, student teams will apply design thinking to challenges set by their business partners, including:

Recycling and circular economy (aluminium and tyre repurposing)



Food security (innovative backyard farming solutions in resource-poor communities)



Inclusive finance (access to credit and sustainable financial literacy)



Green housing development (financing rental units for low-income areas)



Professional client services (mutual benefit models for financial planning)

A growing platform for collaboration

Now in its third year, the SDG-Challenge SA has steadily expanded from just a handful of companies to eight this year, highlighting the rising commitment from South Africa’s business community to partner with universities and young innovators on the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

The SDG-Challenge SA 2025 is more than a competition. It is a platform for collaboration, innovation, and impact. We invite media, educators, policymakers, and business leaders to follow the journey, spotlight the student-led solutions, and join us at the National Finale in Johannesburg on 31 October 2025.

Together, we can amplify the ideas shaping South Africa’s sustainable future and inspire broader action towards the UN’s 2030 Agenda.



