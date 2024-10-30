Behind the epic crescendo: Our work on the latest Hilux commercial

Since the release of the new Toyota Hilux TV commercial, the response has been overwhelming, and we wanted to share a bit more detail about what went into this massive project from the Howard Audio team.

We were commissioned by agency Publicis and worked closely with director Anton Visser of Patriot Films to handle all the sound design and final mix for the commercial, as well as to produce the music track. It was an incredible challenge and a rewarding experience - especially because we were tasked with re-recording Richard Wagner’s overture to his opera Das Rheingold.

For those familiar with the piece, you’ll know it’s a monumental composition, often likened to the creation of the universe itself. It’s built entirely around an E-flat major chord, which grows in intensity for 136 bars until reaching its grand crescendo. The interesting part is that the harmonic structure never changes - it’s all about how the orchestration builds and swells, using repetitive musical lines to add power and depth. This is the kind of music that really pulls you in, and we had to capture that same energy for the Hilux commercial.

To recreate this piece, we used a hybrid approach - combining orchestral samples with performances from some of South Africa’s top classical players. Every note was re-recorded, ensuring the music had the scale and impact needed for a commercial of this magnitude. But the music was only part of the puzzle - our team’s sound design also played a crucial role in bringing everything together. The balance between the music and sound design had to be seamless to reflect the strength and enduring legacy of the Hilux brand.

For those of you who are interested in the technical side of things, the music mirrors natural harmonies - when we play a single note, we hear not only that note but also the octave, the fifth, and all the subtle layers of sound in between. This effect is reflected in the music of Das Rheingold as well, which gave the piece its incredible, growing power. It was truly exciting to be part of a project with such a rich musical heritage, and we’re proud of the results.

On top of all that, we’re happy to say that the ad has been well received - it even got an ‘orchid’ from Biz Community! They’ve got a system where ads get either an orchid (high praise) or an onion (not so great), and we’re thrilled that the Hilux ad earned the seal of approval. You can check out their review here.

It’s been a real highlight for us at Howard Audio, and we’re excited to see how the ad continues to resonate. Thanks, as always, for following along with our work, and we’ll be back with more updates soon!



