Join us for the Cape Town launch of Caryn Dolley’s latest book Man Alone!

After a successful virtual launch that attracted over 1,000 attendees, this is your chance to experience the event live in Cape Town!

Event details:

Date: 7 November 2024

Location: Workshop 17, Watershed, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

Time: 6pm to 8pm

Ticket Price: R120

Join us for an engaging evening where Daily Maverick journalist Rebecca Davis will lead a compelling conversation with Caryn Dolley and Major-General André Lincoln. Together, they will delve into the shocking scandal that has rocked the South African Police Service, implicating some of the nation’s top cops and politicians.

This exclusive behind-the-scenes event not only allows you to engage directly with our panel but also provides an opportunity to gain valuable insights into the issues discussed in Man Alone. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary glass of wine, courtesy of Radford Dale, and can have their copy of Man Alone signed by the author.

We look forward to welcoming you to what promises to be an insightful and thought-provoking evening.

Man Alone is now available from the Maverick Shop for R310, with Maverick Insider members enjoying a 10% discount and free delivery in South Africa. Already purchased your copy? Don’t forget to bring it along to the event for a personal touch!

