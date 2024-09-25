Marketing & Media Media
    News Marketing & Media Media

    Ornico Ad Library offers instant access to South Africa’s largest advertising archive

    Issued by Ornico
    25 Sep 2024
    Ornico's Ad Library offers instant, self-service access to South Africa’s largest advertising archive, letting users easily find, download, and analyse ads across multiple media formats.
    Ornico, a leader in brand intelligence and media monitoring, announces the launch of its innovative Ad Library, a self-service platform offering instant access to South Africa’s largest archive of advertising content across TV, print, radio, online, direct, and OOH ads. Designed to revolutionise how marketers, advertisers, and researchers source and analyse ad campaigns, the Ad Library provides fast, easy, and transparent access to a wide range of ads.

    “Our clients needed a more convenient way to access competitors’ creative ads, and Ad Library is our response,” said Oresti Patricios, CEO of Ornico. “It allows users to instantly download competitor ads, instead of searching on YouTube, saving them time and helping them stay ahead in their strategies.”

    Key features:

    • Instant access: Find and download ads immediately – no waiting for quotes or approvals.

    • Comprehensive collection: South Africa’s largest archive of ads across TV, radio, print, online, direct, and out-of-home formats.

    • Advanced search tools: Locate ads easily using powerful filters such as keyword, advertiser, brand, category, or media type.

    • On-demand downloads: Download and store ads in a personalised sandbox for convenient access anytime.

    • Transparent pricing: Clear, upfront pricing with no hidden fees.

    Whether sourcing ads for research, conducting competitive analysis, evaluating messaging strategies, analysing creative trends, planning new campaigns, or referencing historical ads, Ornico Ad Library is designed for professionals who need fast, reliable access to ad content. The platform’s self-service model gives users complete control, letting them browse, select, and instantly download the ads they need – without delays or third-party involvement.

    Sign up for Ornico’s Ad Library today at adlibrary.ornico.co.za/signup and start accessing the ads you need instantly. Want to learn more? Visit ornico.co/ad-library-landing-page/ to see how Ad Library can enhance your advertising research.

    Oresti Patricios, Ornico
    Ornico
    Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.
