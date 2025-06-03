Leading with courage and conviction to shape the future of CX

In a world saturated with buzzwords and fleeting trends, authenticity is becoming one of the most powerful currencies a leader can possess. At Helm – a proudly South African customer experience (CX) solutions provider that has helped over 500 million users connect, converse, and convert across global markets – authenticity isn’t just a value, it’s how we lead.

Author: Jeané van Greunen, chief client officer at Helm

Over the last two decades, Helm has carved out a reputation for creating intelligent products and services that deliver measurable impact. But behind every successful client story is a team led with integrity and purpose. As chief client officer, I’ve learned that courage and values aren't just ideals; they’re the tools that drive performance, build loyalty, and ultimately, shape a sustainable legacy.

My leadership journey began with a simple but powerful philosophy I adopted at 23 after reading The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Grow by growing others. At Helm, I live by what I call being H.I.P. – honesty, integrity, and passion. These aren’t just aspirational traits, they guide how I show up, how I lead teams, and how I engage with clients.

At a previous employer, a pivotal moment came when one of the company’s largest clients crossed a line that threatened the wellbeing of my team. The easy route would’ve been to comply. But strong values don’t bend under pressure, they stand tall. I backed my team, navigated the conflict with empathy and resolve, and walked away not only with a stronger client relationship, but with my team’s trust intact. That’s the power of principled leadership.

Today, courageous conversations have become part of the job and are not viewed as a bonus. So that might mean pushing back on a client, questioning a team decision, or calling out behaviour that crosses the line. Your voice matters. But real courage comes from being thoughtful and prepared. I always urge my team: don’t just raise issues, come with ideas. Speak up, but do it with intention and do it with respect.

At Helm, we foster an environment where open dialogue is open and constructive. That’s how we’ve created a culture of resilience and innovation, even in the face of pressure. Because clarity is what prevents the gossip, assumptions, and corridor whispers that could erode trust.

Throughout my career, I’ve been privileged to learn from a handful of exceptional mentors. These leaders have shaped my thinking and helped me grow. From Clelland Kruger’s insight on where to focus your energy with teams, to Dawood Patel’s reminder to 'eat last' and put people first, to Alan Knott-Craig’s advice to always match talent to task, the lessons have been many, and the impact, profound.

Now, I like to think I pay that forward. I give my team freedom and the room to make decisions, take risks, and of course be allowed to fail at times. Growth doesn’t happen in safe, predictable environments. It happens when people are trusted, supported, and held accountable with empathy.

When working with high-profile clients, it's easy to be dazzled by titles and status. But what I’ve learned at Helm is that integrity isn’t about who’s watching. It’s about how you treat everyone – from the CEO to the intern. Our most successful client relationships are rooted in mutual respect, honesty, and a shared belief in doing the right thing, even when it’s hard.

At Helm, it’s never about the tech, but rather about the people behind it. We believe in building trust one conversation at a time so we’re creating a company where people lead with their values, speak up with courage, and are empowered to make a difference.

After all, leadership isn’t about knowing everything, it’s about being willing to ask those tough questions, creating space for others to rise, and learning as we go.



