More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Front-End Developer Pretoria
- Graphic Design and WordPress Ninja Pretoria
- UI and UX Graphic and Web Designer Remote
- Customer Service Johannesburg
- Account Executive Cape Town
- Chief of Staff Cape Town
Helm ranked among top solutions providers in sub-Saharan Africa
Compiled annually by the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), the BII recognises outstanding performance across all Smarties Awards competitions, factoring in both award level and market competitiveness. Helm’s strong 2023 awards performance and continued focus on innovative, mobile-first marketing solutions secured its spot among the top agencies in the region last week.
“Being ranked among the top providers in sub-Saharan Africa is a badge we wear proudly,” says Stef Adonis, head of marketing at Helm. “The results we’ve delivered on home soil are being recognised across the continent and beyond, showing that South African customer experience solutions are up there with the best. This ranking also reinforces our belief that solutions should be measured by real business impact.”
The Smarties Awards are globally respected for showcasing data-driven creativity and mobile-first innovation. The programme is the first South African awards platform to contribute to global benchmarks like the WARC Media 100 and RECMA. This means that all Smarties winners now help shape global rankings of the world’s most effective marketing efforts.
In 2023 (the period in which the recent index was measured), Helm brought home an impressive collection of gold, silver and bronze awards across both local and regional Smarties programmes. These wins, and the strategic thinking and creative craft behind them, played a key role in securing the BII ranking and reflect Helm’s continued focus on delivering bold, effective work in a fast-changing market environment.
“At Helm, we often talk about making a difference to the end user. But it’s also about making a measurable and lasting impact on the companies that have trusted us with their business” Adonis adds.
For more information about the Smarties Business Impact Index, click here.
- Helm ranked among top solutions providers in sub-Saharan Africa17 Jul 09:19
- Leading with courage and conviction to shape the future of CX03 Jun 11:00
- Helm wins for AI and automation at the Business Excellence Awards30 Apr 12:09
- Agentic AI: Are we building castles on quicksand?10 Apr 09:31
- Accelerating action against gender bias in AI12 Mar 12:52
Related
Leading with courage and conviction to shape the future of CX 3 Jun 2025 Agentic AI: Are we building castles on quicksand? 10 Apr 2025 Accelerating action against gender bias in AI 12 Mar 2025 SA company uses AI to break the language barrier 13 Feb 2025 Helm wins CX Solutions Provider of the Year - Middle East and Africa 10 Dec 2024 Human connection in a digitally-driven world 23 Oct 2024