    Helm wins CX Solutions Provider of the Year - Middle East and Africa

    Issued by Helm
    10 Dec 2024
    10 Dec 2024
    On 9 December 2024, the Technology Innovation Awards, hosted by Innovation in Business in the UK, celebrated the pioneers and visionaries redefining the future through cutting-edge technology. Helm, South Africa’s leading innovator in customer experience, proudly took home the title of CX Solutions Provider of the Year 2024 - MEA.
    Stef Adonis
    Stef Adonis

    These awards honour individuals, teams, and organisations that exemplify extraordinary innovation and a relentless drive to inspire progress and ignite change on a global scale.

    Stef Adonis, head of marketing at Helm, says the nature of this award makes it a special one.

    “People first – that’s the guiding principle behind everything we do,” he says. “Everything we build or design or create must make a difference to the person on the other side of the screen, and improve their experience as a customer. Being recognised internationally for our customer experience impact – for the second time this year – is testament to our approach, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

    The winners of the Technology Innovation Awards are determined by a distinguished judging panel and research team from Innovation in Business who evaluate nominees based on their commitment to customer service, guest experience, and innovation. This rigorous, merit-driven process ensures that recognition is awarded not by vote popularity, but by meaningful contributions to the industry.

    In addition to this honour, Helm has scooped multiple accolades in 2024 – both with their clients Capitec and DStv, as well as in their own regard. These include:

      Four Smarties Awards:

      - Customer Journey Marketing – MoneyUp Chat by Capitec
      - Social Messaging / Chat Apps / Text Messaging – Slam the Scam (MoneyUp Chat by Capitec)
      - Personalisation – DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
      - Lead Generation – DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant

      Two New Gen Awards

      - Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event - DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
      - Best Marketing Automation Award - DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant

      ICT Awards

      - Collaboration Partner of the Year in the CXO Business category.

    Helm remains dedicated to innovation and excellence in the ever-evolving realm of AI and customer experience. Awards like the CX Solutions Provider of the Year at the Technology Innovation Awards affirm that a commitment to the end user ultimately improves the experience for South African businesses.

    For more information on Helm and the services it offers, please visit www.helm.africa or book a meeting by clicking here.

    Capitec, Stef Adonis
    Helm
    20 years of helping Africa's biggest brands turn complex customer realities into simple experiences they can't live without. (Formerly Praekelt Consulting)
    Let's do Biz