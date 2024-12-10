Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- CRM Specialist Johannesburg
- Digital Designer Cape Town
- Client Services - Account Executive Johannesburg
- Graphic Designer Cape Town
- Part-time Customer Service Remote
Helm wins CX Solutions Provider of the Year - Middle East and Africa
These awards honour individuals, teams, and organisations that exemplify extraordinary innovation and a relentless drive to inspire progress and ignite change on a global scale.
Stef Adonis, head of marketing at Helm, says the nature of this award makes it a special one.
“People first – that’s the guiding principle behind everything we do,” he says. “Everything we build or design or create must make a difference to the person on the other side of the screen, and improve their experience as a customer. Being recognised internationally for our customer experience impact – for the second time this year – is testament to our approach, and we couldn’t be prouder.”
The winners of the Technology Innovation Awards are determined by a distinguished judging panel and research team from Innovation in Business who evaluate nominees based on their commitment to customer service, guest experience, and innovation. This rigorous, merit-driven process ensures that recognition is awarded not by vote popularity, but by meaningful contributions to the industry.
In addition to this honour, Helm has scooped multiple accolades in 2024 – both with their clients Capitec and DStv, as well as in their own regard. These include:
Four Smarties Awards:
- Customer Journey Marketing – MoneyUp Chat by Capitec
- Social Messaging / Chat Apps / Text Messaging – Slam the Scam (MoneyUp Chat by Capitec)
- Personalisation – DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
- Lead Generation – DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
Two New Gen Awards
- Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event - DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
- Best Marketing Automation Award - DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
ICT Awards
- Collaboration Partner of the Year in the CXO Business category.
Helm remains dedicated to innovation and excellence in the ever-evolving realm of AI and customer experience. Awards like the CX Solutions Provider of the Year at the Technology Innovation Awards affirm that a commitment to the end user ultimately improves the experience for South African businesses.
For more information on Helm and the services it offers, please visit www.helm.africa or book a meeting by clicking here.
- Helm wins CX Solutions Provider of the Year - Middle East and Africa10 Dec 13:06
- AI - My unexpected ally28 Nov 13:57
- Human connection in a digitally-driven world23 Oct 13:48
- AI with the human touch in calls to action03 Oct 10:48
- From RAG to riches16 Aug 13:30