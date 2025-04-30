Helm wins for AI and automation at the Business Excellence Awards

Helm, the South African leader in AI-powered customer experience solutions, has been recognised at the Business Excellence Awards 2025, receiving two prestigious awards on 8 April 2025. The Awards, hosted by Acquisition International in the UK, honours outstanding enterprises and individuals worldwide, celebrating excellence, resilience, and achievement across multiple markets and industries.

Helm received the following accolades:

Best AI Customer Experience Company (Africa)

Honouring Helm’s ability to transform customer interactions through artificial intelligence, making digital experiences simpler and more intuitive for businesses and consumers alike.



Marketing Automation Innovation Award (2025)

Celebrating Helm’s advancements in AI-driven marketing, enabling brands to personalise, streamline and convert at scale.

These awards recognise Helm’s commitment to helping businesses simplify customer interactions and experience through cutting-edge AI technology. With a portfolio including brands such as DStv, Capitec and Absa, Helm has redefined how corporates and SMEs engage with customers.

Jeané van Greunen, chief client officer at Helm, underscored the company’s philosophy, stating: "We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – AI isn’t here to replace people, it’s here to elevate them. We believe in technology that simplifies complexities, empowers businesses, and helps individuals make their work and their impact more meaningful.”

Rather than complicating digital interactions, Helm’s approach ensures South African consumers can navigate technology with ease, bridging the gap between automation and human-centered design. These awards are a testament to Helm’s drive to refine customer experience, helping businesses forge stronger, smarter connections with their audiences.

For more information on Helm and the services it offers, please visit www.helm.africa or book a meeting by clicking here.



