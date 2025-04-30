Marketing & Media Marketing
    Marketing & Media Marketing

    Kantar's Media Reactions 2025 – share your opinion on the challenges and opportunities facing marketers today

    30 Apr 2025
    Every year, Kantar’s Media Reactions study explores how consumers perceive various media channels and brands, while also examining the challenges and preferences faced by marketers (Image supplied)
    Every year, Kantar’s Media Reactions study explores how consumers perceive various media channels and brands, while also examining the challenges and preferences faced by marketers (Image supplied)

    Kantar's Media Reactions study combines consumer perceptions of media channels and brands along with marketers’ views to provide a comprehensive view of the media landscape.

    By combining these insights, we can paint a detailed picture of the current media landscape and uncover emerging trends that assist advertisers, agencies, and media brands in navigating the constantly changing environment.

    We are calling all marketers, advertisers and media owners to complete this 10-minute survey to fuel the 2025 edition.

    Those who do gain early access to data and insights from the results.

    Click here to take the survey.

