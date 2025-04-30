Retail E-commerce
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

A-OSH EXPO 2025NielsenIQDNA Brand ArchitectsSecurex 2025Ninety9centsMpactOLC Through The Line CommunicationsThe Publicity WorkshopInsight SurveyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Retail E-commerce

    The e-commerce frontier: How local SMEs can capitalise on cross-border e-commerce

    The rise of cross-border e-commerce trade is unlocking new opportunities for South African businesses eager to expand their reach and revenue.
    30 Apr 2025
    30 Apr 2025
    Image by from
    Image by Preis_King from Pixabay

    With cross-border transactions already accounting for approximately 31.2% of all global online sales and projected to grow 219% faster than global e-commerce as a whole through 2028, the market is expected to reach $5.06tn in sales within the next three years.

    Despite this boom, cross-border trade remains a largely untapped opportunity for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

    “That is set to change with e-tailers bold enough to navigate the global landscape standing a chance to reap huge benefits in the years to come,” says Gregory Saffy, managing director for sub-Sahara Africa at FedEx.

    There are several important practices that businesses should keep in mind when wanting to expand outside of their home territory, says Saffy.

    These include:

    Localising for your target market – To boost global sales, SMEs must tailor their offering to local preferences. This includes researching your chosen market, translating product descriptions where needed, using local currencies, adjusting sizing or packaging, and aligning messaging with cultural norms.

    Localisation builds trust and relevance, increasing the likelihood of purchase. Understanding regional buying behaviours and adapting accordingly helps brands stand out in competitive foreign markets.

    Know your tax and customs obligations – Every country has unique import duties, including VAT rules and customs requirements, and it is important to research these thoroughly.

    Transparency around duties and delivery timelines will help to prevent customer dissatisfaction. Staying compliant not only avoids legal trouble but also enhances credibility and paves the way for further global growth.

    Offer multiple payment options – International buyers are more likely to complete a purchase when they have access to familiar and secure payment methods. Integrating globally renowned and reputable payment platforms that enable transactions in multiple currencies and across borders will improve conversion rates.

    “Flexibility in payment options shows professionalism and meets the expectations of today’s sophisticated online shopper,” says Saffy.

    Efficient and headache-free delivery is key to cross-border success – “Outsourcing logistics also allows businesses to focus on growth while reducing the operational administration burden,” says Saffy. Partnering with experienced logistics providers, such as FedEx, helps SMEs manage international shipping and customs clearance seamlessly.

    For example, FedEx International Connect Plus (FICP) offers fast, cost-effective shipping designed for e-commerce packages weighing up to 20kg. The service offers day-definite international shipping, connecting e-tailers and consumers in just three to four business days.

    "Providing businesses with a broader portfolio of shipping solutions that match their specific needs is a top priority for us at FedEx”, says Saffy.

    “There will always be challenges when entering new markets, but with the right tools and support,” says Saffy.

    “We believe that South African SMEs are well-positioned to seize the rewarding cross-border opportunities ahead.”

    Read more: online sales, cross-border trade, cross-border transactions, cross-border e-commerce
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz