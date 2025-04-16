Win the e-commerce race: how convenience is becoming the new benchmark

As more consumers choose to shop at digital stores rather than physical ones, the customer is no longer just king of e-commerce; they’re in the driver’s seat, demanding speed, clarity, and ease at every turn of the sales journey.

And if they don’t get their way, they simply click away, forget about you, and move on.

The 2025 FedEx E-Commerce Trends Report revealed that a staggering 97% of consumers in the US have abandoned an online purchase because the process wasn’t convenient enough.

Whether it’s a clunky checkout page, a lack of payment options, or uncertain delivery times, inconvenience has become the number one dealbreaker in today’s digital economy.

And it seems that South African consumers are not so different to their US counterparts. According to research by the Baymard Institute on Statistica, cart abandonment rates have been on a steady rise since 2014, following a peak in 2013.

By 2023, the percentage of online shopping carts left behind hit 70% - the highest level recorded since that 2013 high.

The natural evolution of e-commerce expectations

E-commerce has transformed from a novel alternative into a baseline expectation. Post-pandemic shopping habits are here to stay, but so is a sharpened demand for seamless experiences.

Consumers now expect what was once considered luxury as a bare minimum — e.g. free shipping, fast delivery, and real-time tracking.

Shopify shows us that shoppers are more likely to shop from platforms that offer clear return policies and localised support, underscoring the need for businesses to communicate trust clearly at every stage.

But it doesn’t end at the checkout page. After they hit ‘buy’, Salesforce reports that 90% of shoppers said the post-purchase experience determines whether they’ll come back.

If you think people are willing to pay more for a better overall experience (and that is likely the case), success in e-commerce hinges on more than just the sale – it’s about delivering a seamless, end-to-end customer journey.

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), this is no longer optional – it’s a competitive imperative.

A smarter checkout for savvier customers

Consumers are now accustomed to one-click checkouts, saved preferences, and instant payment confirmation. Anything less introduces friction, which generally leads to abandonment.

With the rise of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options and digital wallets, businesses have no choice but to ensure payment choices are as intuitive as the shopping journey itself. Transparency is key: if delivery fees or customs charges appear too late in the process, trust disappears, and so does the customer.

Increasingly, shoppers also expect curated experiences tailored to their behaviour. AI-powered personalisation — from product suggestions to customised offers — can help businesses reduce friction, improve conversions, and build stronger connections.

Shopping in the scroll economy

Another major shift highlighted in the FedEx report is the fact that 81% of global consumers are already using “shop while you watch” or social shopping features.

Picture this: someone is watching a TikTok skincare tutorial, sees a product they like, taps a button, and buys it without ever leaving the app. That’s the scroll economy in action.

For businesses, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity. It’s no longer enough to build a website and call it a day. Today’s shoppers expect the entire path to purchase to be seamlessly integrated into their digital lives — whether they’re watching Instagram Reels, livestreaming, or reading a blog.

That means mobile-first design, instant buy buttons, dynamic recommendations, and frictionless transitions from inspiration to checkout. Convenience here is not just a feature; it’s the foundation.

Powering the experience behind the scenes

SMEs often play the multitalented role of marketer, merchandiser, fulfilment manager, and customer support — and they do it all at once. That’s why logistics partners need to do more than just deliver parcels, they must help build the infrastructure for e-commerce success.

And that means all the way from fulfilment centres to last-mile delivery, returns management, and even digital consultancy.

Through tailored solutions like real-time delivery updates, flexible shipping options, and predictive tools, the right logistics partner helps businesses create the kind of seamless, end-to-end experience that customers remember, and most importantly, come back to.

For South African SMEs navigating the complexity of online retail, leveraging such solutions is not just helpful – it's critical. Consumers are more likely to support businesses that provide reliable delivery and hassle-free returns.

Convenience is no longer a nice-to-have. It’s the currency of loyalty. In a landscape where one bad click can cost a sale, the brands that win will be those that make shopping feel effortless, personalised, and fast.