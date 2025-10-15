South Africa
Retail E-commerce
    C-level leaders are turning to hybrid e-commerce for growth

    15 Oct 2025
    The race to digitise has left many C-suite executives discovering an uncomfortable truth: the e-commerce platforms they invested in are slowing them down instead of unlocking growth.
    Ian Roy, sales and new business development manager at Dariel Software. Image supplied
    This, at a time where hybrid e-commerce can transform businesses.

    Ian Roy, sales and new business development manager at Dariel Software, says that hybrid e-commerce’s role in cross-border trade, for example, is becoming critical. By enabling global market access, lowering transaction costs, and streamlining logistics, this hybrid e-commerce approach is a potential game changer.

    “A hybrid approach fosters international trade and economic growth and connects businesses with international customers, facilitates the trade of goods and services across diverse markets, and drives innovation in how goods are sourced and sold,” says Roy.

    However, he adds that success in this sector requires addressing challenges often found in legacy e-commerce systems, which have led to the inability to both leverage opportunities in emerging markets and to implement supportive policies to promote secure, efficient, and transparent trade.

    Cross-border e-commerce is a trend that surged during the pandemic and quickly recovered from a temporary dip in 2022.

    According to reports, revenues are expected to grow at a CAGR (2022- 2025) of 17% - having passed the $1tn mark in 2023 - and are expected to continue the current positive trajectory.

    “Global markets are predicting a 24% increase in cross-border turnover. At 17% currently, it means there is significant room for growth,” notes Roy.

    To truly capitalise on this opportunity, he says that SaaS platforms need to be reconsidered, because, while they promise speed, they often deliver rigidity, hidden costs, and governance gaps.

    On the contrary, full custom builds provide control, but at the expense of time and budget. The result is a growing list of executive headaches that include governance and risk exposure, leaving CIOs firefighting compliance gaps, as vendor platforms fall short of enterprise standards.

    Hybrid e-commerce changes the equation

    Unlike single-track platforms, hybrid e-commerce blends the speed of proven SaaS with the flexibility of tailored engineering.

    Executives gain four key advantages:

    1. Resilience under scrutiny, with governance and compliance models that flex without derailing operations.
    2. Custom design where it counts, investing in differentiation, and not unnecessary add-ons.
    3. Aligned incentives - no vendor lock-in, as technology bends to business priorities, and not vice versa.
    4. Measurable value – lower governance risk, predictable cost curves, and future-proof scalability.

    “E-commerce isn’t just an IT issue – it’s a governance, cost, and agility issue that sits squarely in the executive domain,” explains Roy.

    “The hybrid model gives the C-suite a strategic lever: a way to deliver digital growth without compromising compliance or financial discipline.”

