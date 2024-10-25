Automotive Accessories
Accessories News South Africa

    Jaguar Land Rover taps into startup ecosystem with new innovation hub

    25 Oct 2024
    25 Oct 2024
    Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced the launch of its latest Open Innovation Hub in India to identify and work closely with startups to develop the next generation of products and services that will help define JLR’s future client experiences.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The hub will focus on deep tech, including artificial intelligence, big data and analytics, internet of things, Adas (Advanced Driver Assistance System) and sensors and devices.

    The hub, which is launching in partnership with the corporate innovation platform and investor, Plug and Play, will also bring together industry, government, academia, and other parties. They will discuss and develop solutions for JLR, such as optimising batteries for electric powertrains, identifying optimal locations for charging infrastructure and delivering more advanced Adas.

    The new hub is the fifth to open since JLR’s Open Innovation Programme launched in April 2022. The programme has engaged with over 2,500 start-ups globally, resulting in 33 formal collaborations so far. Successes include:

    Collaboration with UK startup Allye to develop a way to reuse JLR PHEV and BEV batteries as second-life energy storage systems.

    In Brazil, the startup Energy Source - who JLR have also invested in via their venture capital arm, InMotion Ventures - launching the first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station, and vehicle rental specialist, Movida, offering mobility leasing options on over 250 vehicles from JLR brands.

    JLR’s innovation director, Igor Murakami said: ‘’India’s rapidly growing startup sector and JLR’s already established presence and close links to the Tata Group make the country the ideal location for the newest Innovation Hub.

    “Through global collaboration, JLR’s Open Innovation Programme is connecting us to the next generation of talent and technologies, and the addition of a Hub in India will support JLR’s engineering teams to innovate quickly to support vehicle design, features and improve customer experiences.’’

