    Jaguar Land Rover pilots drone inspections to speed up factory checks

    Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is piloting drone-based inspections at its Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre (EPMC) in Wolverhampton, cutting the time needed for certain machinery and site checks from around four hours to roughly 10 minutes. The trial is aimed at improving inspection efficiency and reducing the need for employees to access high or confined areas.
    4 Dec 2025
    4 Dec 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The project forms part of JLR’s broader plans to modernise operations and introduce more digital processes across its manufacturing network.

    Inspection process and technology

    The pilot uses the Elios 3 drone by Flyability, which can reach elevated and restricted spaces from the factory floor. Operated via tablet, the drone generates a live 3D map of equipment to help identify potential issues and reduce the need for elevated platforms during inspections.

    The system incorporates Lidar sensors to create spatial maps and includes a thermal camera to identify overheating components or insulation concerns. Earlier detection can help avoid unplanned maintenance stoppages and highlight potential energy inefficiencies.

    Nigel Blenkinsop, executive director of industrial operations at JLR, said the trial supports the company’s efforts to improve safety and reduce downtime as it updates its facilities.

    Skills development

    As part of the trial, employees are being trained to operate the drones. JLR says the introduction of this technology also supports its internal skills initiatives focused on digital and electrification capabilities.

    Next phase at Solihull

    Following the initial tests at EPMC, the next phase of the pilot will shift to JLR’s Logistics Operations Centre in Solihull. The site spans about 91,800 m².

    Here, the drone will be fitted with barcode scanning capability for automated inventory checks, replacing manual stocktaking and providing quicker updates on stock levels and warehouse flow.

