Publicis Groupe Africa partners with the Loeries Student Expo

In line with Publicis Groupe Africa’s commitment to fostering young talent, the group is proud to be the official sponsor and partner for the 2024 Loeries Student Expo, taking place during Loeries Creative Week in October. CEO Koo Govender, CCO, Pete Little and CPO Yevenia Naidoo share how this partnership aligns with the Groupe’s objectives from a business, creative and people-first perspective.

"At Publicis Groupe Africa, we believe in the transformative power of creativity and the importance of nurturing the next generation of talent,” says CEO Koo Govender. “Our partnership with the Loeries Student Expo reflects our commitment to empowering young creatives, creating impact and making a difference. We are proud to support initiatives that align with our values of mentorship, innovation and collective growth across the continent," she adds.

The Loeries Student Expo powered by Publicis is a platform for young talented creatives to showcase their work and to connect with industry giants through networking opportunities like the Publicis x Loeries Student Expo launch event, taking place on 9 October, from 3pm. Read more about the Loeries Student Expo Powered By Publicis here.

“The Loeries is more than just an awards show,” says Publicis Groupe Africa’s chief creative officer, Pete Little. “They, as an NPO, support our industry through incredible initiatives like the Student Expo during Loeries Creative Week,” he adds. Chief people officer, Yevenia Naidoo, adds: “We recognise the importance of supporting events like the Loeries Student Expo, that provide students with opportunities to showcase their talents, connect with industry professionals and gain valuable insights into their future careers,” she adds.

How does the expo work? Final-year students from schools across the region are invited to create an A2 brag board to showcase their work to industry professionals. Each brag board should include a QR code that links to their portfolio, ensuring that all Expo attendees can view their complete body of work online. The deadline for submissions is 6 September.

“The Loeries Student Expo is a key element of Loeries Creative Week where we shine a spotlight on top students," says The Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj. “By supporting this initiative, Publicis Groupe Africa is joining this mission to grow young talent, and we truly appreciate their support and passion for this initiative.”

"Supporting young creatives is at the heart of what we do at Publicis Groupe Africa,” says CEO, Koo Govender. "The Loeries Student Expo is a perfect platform to help them shine, and we're thrilled to be part of their journey into the industry."

“We are committed to supporting The Loeries and the work that they do and are proud to partner with them in making the 2024 Student Expo a success. This is more than just a sponsorship, it’s our commitment to the development of our young creative talent and the future of our industry,” says Little.

Govender, Little and Naidoo are passionate mentors within the group and believe in the importance of creating opportunities for exposure, learning, development and mentorship. Born out of the pandemic, Publicis Groupe Africa started a graduate internship programme called Le Cubs. “Le Cubs identifies and fosters young graduates in a year-long programme, to further develop their talent and education, providing real work-environment, on-job experience,” says Naidoo. “Our new partnership with the Loeries is aligned with our commitment to fostering young talent, supporting those who are just starting out, creating a future-fit advertising industry in Africa,” says Little. To read more about the Le Cubs graduate programme, click here.

The Loeries Student Expo takes place from 9 to 11 October at the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town, in the Publicis precinct area of District 6.

For more information, visit www.loeries.com.




