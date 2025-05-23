Tractor Outdoor strengthens national sales team with two key appointments

Independent outdoor media owner Tractor Outdoor has announced two new appointments to its growing national sales team: Andile Qokweni, who joins as senior sales manager, and Tessa McGillivray, who steps into the role of sales executive.

Andile Qokweni Tessa McGillivray

These appointments come at a time of continued growth for Tractor, which has been expanding its footprint and offering to meet increasing demand for dynamic, data-led out of home (OOH) solutions across the country.

Qokweni, who is based in Johannesburg, brings with him over 17 years of media agency experience, having held leadership positions at some of South Africa’s most prominent networks, including Dentsu, Omnicom Media Group, The MediaShop and Publicis.

Throughout his career, he has played a lead role in developing integrated campaigns for top-tier automotive and financial services brands - sectors where OOH has always been a key channel.

In his new role at Tractor, Qokweni will be responsible for nurturing and expanding strategic relationships with key media agencies, with a focus on The MediaShop and PHD Media.

Says Qokweni: “I’ve had the privilege of working across a wide range of media disciplines, and I find the evolution of the OOH space particularly exciting. It’s no longer just about billboards – it’s a constantly innovating channel, with much to learn from international markets. I look forward to developing forward-thinking, sustainable OOH solutions that deliver real value for clients and drive Tractor’s continued growth.”

McGillivray, who is based in Cape Town, has built a successful sales career in the industry, with experience across well-known names such as Primedia Unlimited’s TLC division, MOOD Media, and Relativ Media.

Known for her strong relationships, infectious energy and deep understanding of the local media landscape, she joins Tractor’s sales team with the goal of unlocking new business and deepening client engagement.

“I’m excited to be joining such a dynamic and passionate team. Tractor is well-respected in the industry, and I’m looking forward to contributing both financially and culturally to the business. I’m especially driven by the opportunity to introduce new clients to Tractor and to be part of a company that’s evolving the OOH category in a meaningful way,” says McGillivray.

Adds Steve Duck, chief revenue officer at Tractor Media Holdings: “Andile and Tessa are excellent additions to our team, bringing with them not only expertise and experience but a clear passion for the work we do. Their insight, energy and professionalism will no doubt play a key role in helping us achieve our ambitious plans for 2025 and beyond.”



