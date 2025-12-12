Tractor Outdoor integrates third-party verification into DOOH network

South Africa’s digital out of home (DOOH) industry is entering a new phase of maturity, driven by growing advertiser demand for transparent, independently validated delivery data. As governance requirements become more stringent and digital media buyers push for uniform reporting standards across channels, proof-of-play verification has, in effect, shifted from a ‘nice-to-have’ to mandatory.

As part of its ongoing commitment to technology and measurement innovation, Tractor Outdoor has now fully integrated Seedooh, the global verification platform into its digital ecosystem. The roll-out covers the full Roadside Digital and Digilites network, with advertisers now receiving third-party verified proof-of-play across every delivery point.

Ruchelle Mouton, group head of marketing and services at Glynt (Tractor’s parent company), says that third party verification integration is a critical component of the business’s long-term digital and measurement strategy.

“Integrating Seedooh strengthens our ability to offer transparent, independently validated reporting at scale, strengthening trust and ensuring our digital network meets the governance standards set by global benchmarks.”

What the integration delivers

The integration introduces a streamlined reporting layer that’s automated and independently verified. Mouton says that advertisers and agencies will now benefit from:

- Independently validated proof-of-play - Timestamped delivery logs for every spot - Screen-level verification and system integrity checks - Automated discrepancy alerts and variance reporting - Real-time dashboards and consolidated campaign summaries - Clear audit trails suitable for internal and external compliance requirements - The system also supports mid-flight optimisation, allowing advertisers to detect and resolve delivery gaps early and ensuring campaigns perform exactly as booked.

Mouton adds that the integrating third-party validation into Tractor’s network follows a series of measurement upgrades implemented across the business in 2025, most recently the enhancement of Digilites’ audience measurement using AllUnite, mobility data and VAC visibility modelling. “These upgrades have equipped our Digilites network to deliver verified audiences, more than 400,000 unique individuals reached per slot monthly, and over 65 million viewed impressions across the network, she says.

“Verification and measurement are two sides of the same coin. If we are serious about accountable DOOH, we need both robust audience data and independently validated delivery. This is how we give our advertisers certainty in their media investment.”

Mouton adds that demand for third-party validation has surged in South Africa, driven by procurement governance, increased scrutiny on digital spend and a broader push toward industry standardisation.

“Independent verification shortens approval cycles, reduces reporting friction and gives advertisers the assurance that their investment is delivered exactly as contracted. As expectations for accuracy increase, our aim is to build a digital ecosystem where advertisers have complete transparency and the tools to optimise performance. Verification is a key part of this, and it is something that we have been working towards for some time.”



