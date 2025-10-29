Tractor Outdoor ramps up its Cape Town CBD presence with two new high-profile sites

Leading out-of-home (OOH) media owner Tractor Outdoor has strengthened its dominance in the Western Cape with the addition of two new digital sites in the Cape Town CBD – Bree Street and Lower Long Street – extending its footprint across the city’s most valuable commercial and lifestyle zones.

Together, the sites complete Tractor’s Cape Town Central integrated network of premium static and digital sites, giving advertisers unmatched access to the full CBD grid; from the premium commercial zones of Lower Long and Upper Loop, through the lifestyle-orientated Bree precinct, to the high-traffic residential and tourism mix of Gardens and Sea Point.

“With the addition of these two new sites, we’ve been able to effectively cement our ownership of the Cape Town City hub,” says Steve Duck, Chief Revenue Officer – Media at Tractor Outdoor. These locations form the heartbeat of Cape Town’s business, lifestyle and entertainment districts, allowing advertisers to activate campaigns that truly own the city.”

About the sites

Located within two of the most sought-after areas in the CBD, both sites deliver exceptional visibility to premium, high-engagement audiences:

Bree Street: recently ranked by TimeOut International among the “30 Coolest Streets in the World”, the road is surrounded by boutique cafés, design studios, and upscale, independent restaurants and wine bars, making it a magnet for urban professionals and trend-setters and delivering more than 250,000 monthly impressions.



Lower Long Street: the street links directly to the CTICC and major business hotels, serving as a conduit for the city’s professional crowd and global visitors with around 81,000 monthly impressions.

Duck says that securing these premium CBD locations required long-term partnerships and strict compliance with the city’s signage and heritage regulations.

“Cape Town’s by-laws make large-format outdoor inventory incredibly limited, and through proactive site negotiations and trusted relationships, we’ve been able to secure rare and sought-after positions that deliver incredible brand visibility and audience calibre.”

Benefits for advertisers

From an advertiser’s perspective, Bree and Lower Long complete Tractor’s Cape Town Central network, connecting with nearby landmark sites across Gardens, Upper Loop, and Sea Point to create a 360-degree presence across the city’s most influential precincts.

“These sites allow advertisers to reach audiences as they move between work, lifestyle and leisure environments throughout the day. The combination of premium urban settings, consistent digital presentation and high dwell-time zones ensures that our clients’ messaging lands with both impact and frequency,” says Duck.

Tractor’s Cape Town network continues to set the benchmark for OOH excellence in the province, leading on three fronts: Quality – each site is hand-selected for visibility, dwell-time and aesthetic integration, while the recent premium cladding upgrade ensures a high-end visual presence; Innovation – Tractor’s data-enabled digital inventory and Net-Zero programme reflect its commitment to sustainable and intelligent media; and Audience – the network reaches affluent professionals, culture seekers and lifestyle-driven consumers.

Duck adds that the new additions form part of Tractor’s broader strategy to consolidate and measure its Cape Town central network through technology-enabled accountability and verified audience delivery, as part of the media owner’s ongoing investment in more dynamic and measurable OOH solutions.

“Our goal is to give brands the ability to dominate the cityscape while ensuring every campaign is data-driven, measurable and environmentally responsible. Cape Town is the heart of our network, and with these new sites, we’re giving advertisers even more ways to stand out, connect with audiences and make a real impact in ultra-desirable locations,” he concludes.



