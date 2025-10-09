Tractor Outdoor announces revitalised digilites measurement, bringing new levels of accountability to DOOH

In the past, advertisers who were keen on leveraging the scale of digilites forecourt network only had access to data showing probable audience size, with little certainty around the true reach of their campaigns.

Now, that’s all changing. Thanks to Tractor Outdoor’s deep investment in its forecourt audience measurement, advertisers can establish the real reach of their campaigns. Powered by AllUnite and underpinned by the globally recognised VAC (Visibility Adjusted Contacts) framework, the new system introduces verified and quantified audiences, while the +165-screen Digilites network delivers unmatched brand presence and messaging frequency at scale.

“This investment is an ongoing part of our strategy to innovate and engage the latest tech to ensure our clients stay top-of-mind in everyday environments,” says Ruchelle Mouton, chief marketing officer at Glynt, the parent company of Tractor Outdoor.

“With the new measurement in place, advertisers can finally 'buy” certainty; not just in impressions, but in the true reach of their campaigns.”

Mouton says the updated methodology incorporates sensor and mobility data, capturing real movement patterns, dwell times, and audience flows around Digilite sites, while the visibility modelling (VAC) adjusts for angles, distance and site-specific factors to calculate viewed impressions. This information is then validated against ground truth benchmarks. “Moreover, the three-sensor modelling provides a triangulated framework that ensures data consistency and reliability. Should one sensor be affected by power outages or signal issues, the model engages additional sensors to maintain accuracy, providing a credible measure of audience exposure by hour, day and location.”

Mouton says that owing to this new investment, Tractor is able to demonstrate scale and impact across the network, with a single booked slot delivering an average monthly reach of more than 400,000 unique individuals and over 5.5 million monthly viewed impressions, providing a highly accurate indication of reach and ensuring campaigns are measured on actual exposure. In total, the network delivers an audience universe of more than 65 million monthly viewed impressions.

“For advertisers, this means digilites campaigns can now be planned and reported with the same rigour as other digital media, with programmatic enablement, demographic insights for more precise targeting, and post-campaign delivery reporting included – which is verified data on actual campaign delivery, not just forecasts, she adds.

“This offers a clear link to ROI, allowing them to connect their investment directly to audience delivery and business outcomes.”

A further development is the introduction of audience-based packages, enabled by the new measurement. “This allows advertisers to buy campaigns around who they want to reach, not just where screens are located, explains Steve Duck, chief revenue officer – media at Tractor Outdoor. “Whether you are targeting specific demographic groups or looking for efficient national reach, our new packages ensure campaigns are optimised for scale, frequency and delivery.”

AllUnite, the technology partner powering the system, highlights the robustness of the methodology. “The strength of this measurement lies in its multi-layered approach, which combines mobility data, sensors and visibility modelling to provide real-world accuracy. We worked closely with Tractor to understand market nuances and apply these accordingly, and it’s designed to withstand local conditions and deliver advertisers a transparent dataset they can trust,” says Esben Elmøe, CEO and founder of AllUnite.

Mouton emphasises that the initiative forms part of a wider commitment to raise the bar for accountability in South Africa’s OOH industry. “Technology integration and data-driven applications have always been at the heart of our business, and we consistently strive to innovate and collaborate with other stakeholders to advance our industry as a whole.

“With the new Digilites measurement, we’re able to provide near real-time reporting on actual audiences delivered; not just projected or probable audiences based on assumed reach. This creates a market where advertisers can invest with trust, knowing the numbers behind their campaigns are reliable and independently validated,” she concludes.