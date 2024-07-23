Marketing & Media TV
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ask AfrikaJoe PublicDStv Media SalesRAPT Creative AgencyTDMCSauce AdvertisingeQvestTopco MediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingMotsepe AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaLGWorx GroupCoronationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

TV Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    DStv Media sales announces a lineup of sponsors for Queen Modjadji

    Issued by DStv Media Sales
    23 Jul 2024
    23 Jul 2024
    DStv Media Sales proudly announces a stellar lineup of sponsors for Queen Modjadji, one of Mzansi Magic’s highly anticipated original productions.
    DStv Media sales announces a lineup of sponsors for Queen Modjadji

    After the successful premiere of Queen Modjadji, DStv Media Sales is delighted to reveal Absa,  Amarula, and Toyota as key sponsors of the show. "Absa, Amarula, and Toyota are integral to this much-anticipated production, and we are honoured that they have chosen to be part of the retelling of the amazing story about the mystical Rain Queen," stated Shamiel Salie, executive head of product and platforms for DStv Media Sales. 

    Absa takes the lead as headline sponsor, celebrated for its contributions to arts and storytelling,  including its partnership with the Joburg Film Festival (JFF). "We are honoured to support this historic production and shine a spotlight on uniquely African stories, reflecting our business ethos of 'Your story matters'," shared Daniel Munslow, managing executive of group communications at Absa. The sponsorship underscores Absa’s commitment to a more empathetic approach to banking, promoting accessibility to African narratives in the film industry.

    Amarula joins DStv and Mzansi Magic in honouring Queen Modjadji as a tribute to Africa’s beauty,  resilience, and spirit. "Amarula, the iconic African cream liqueur, is thrilled to partner with DStv and  Mzansi Magic to honour another icon - Queen Modjadji. This collaboration celebrates Africa’s rich storytelling, beauty, and spirit. 'Whether you're hosting an Amarula-themed viewing party or simply enjoying a quiet evening with loved ones, let the magic of Queen Modjadji and the indulgence of  Amarula Cream turn every Sunday into a cherished ritual of connection and celebration,' expressed Banele Msimanga. “Join us in creating unforgettable Amarula Moments with every episode." 

    Completing the sponsor lineup, Toyota commends Mzansi Magic for its leadership in portraying authentic local stories. "By participating in this production, Toyota aims to engage our local audiences through compelling narratives that resonate with South African history," shared Rethabile Bopape, Toyota’s senior manager for marketing, advertising and digital. 

    Produced by Rhythm World Productions, Queen Modjadji is currently airing on Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161 from Sunday, 14 July at 8pm. The Reign is Coming! 

    For more info, visit www.mzansimagic.tv and follow #QueenModjadjiMzansi on social media.

    Read more: sponsorship, Absa, Toyota, Daniel Munslow, Amarula, DStv Media Sales, performing arts, Banele Msimanga
    Share this article
    NextOptions



    DStv Media Sales
    An award-winning and globally recognised media buying services company with over 20 years of experience. Reach millions of people on our best local & international entertainment and sports shows and experience the high returns of exposure on our DStv and Gotv channels across Africa.

    Related

    Source: © EL Output World’s most valuable and strongest football club, Real Madrid, ranks among the strongest brands globally, surpassing renowned names like Google, Coca-Cola, Ferrari, and Rolex
    Real Madrid: World's most valuable football brand with a €1.7bn brand value
    19 Jul 2024
    Jozi My Jozi leads biggest inner-city clean-up on Mandela Day
    aHead Marketing ServicesJozi My Jozi leads biggest inner-city clean-up on Mandela Day
    18 Jul 2024
    MultiChoice and Paramount strengthen their relationship in Africa
    DStv Media SalesMultiChoice and Paramount strengthen their relationship in Africa
    16 Jul 2024
    Absa launches inaugural Absa Stokvel Awards
    OnPoint PRAbsa launches inaugural Absa Stokvel Awards
    15 Jul 2024
    Source: Supplied. Somaya Joshua, head of commercial property finance at Absa CIB.
    No reason to waste a good crisis in East African property markets
     12 Jul 2024
    Source:
    Olympics 2024: what new social media guidelines mean for athletes and their sponsors
     8 Jul 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    "Pay by bank fastest-growing payment method in South Africa"
    3 Jul 2024
    Source:
    South African factory activity contracts again in June - Absa PMI
     2 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz