DStv Media sales announces a lineup of sponsors for Queen Modjadji

DStv Media Sales proudly announces a stellar lineup of sponsors for Queen Modjadji, one of Mzansi Magic’s highly anticipated original productions.

After the successful premiere of Queen Modjadji, DStv Media Sales is delighted to reveal Absa, Amarula, and Toyota as key sponsors of the show. "Absa, Amarula, and Toyota are integral to this much-anticipated production, and we are honoured that they have chosen to be part of the retelling of the amazing story about the mystical Rain Queen," stated Shamiel Salie, executive head of product and platforms for DStv Media Sales.

Absa takes the lead as headline sponsor, celebrated for its contributions to arts and storytelling, including its partnership with the Joburg Film Festival (JFF). "We are honoured to support this historic production and shine a spotlight on uniquely African stories, reflecting our business ethos of 'Your story matters'," shared Daniel Munslow, managing executive of group communications at Absa. The sponsorship underscores Absa’s commitment to a more empathetic approach to banking, promoting accessibility to African narratives in the film industry.

Amarula joins DStv and Mzansi Magic in honouring Queen Modjadji as a tribute to Africa’s beauty, resilience, and spirit. "Amarula, the iconic African cream liqueur, is thrilled to partner with DStv and Mzansi Magic to honour another icon - Queen Modjadji. This collaboration celebrates Africa’s rich storytelling, beauty, and spirit. 'Whether you're hosting an Amarula-themed viewing party or simply enjoying a quiet evening with loved ones, let the magic of Queen Modjadji and the indulgence of Amarula Cream turn every Sunday into a cherished ritual of connection and celebration,' expressed Banele Msimanga. “Join us in creating unforgettable Amarula Moments with every episode."

Completing the sponsor lineup, Toyota commends Mzansi Magic for its leadership in portraying authentic local stories. "By participating in this production, Toyota aims to engage our local audiences through compelling narratives that resonate with South African history," shared Rethabile Bopape, Toyota’s senior manager for marketing, advertising and digital.

Produced by Rhythm World Productions, Queen Modjadji is currently airing on Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161 from Sunday, 14 July at 8pm. The Reign is Coming!

For more info, visit www.mzansimagic.tv and follow #QueenModjadjiMzansi on social media.



