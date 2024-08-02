OFM receives Radio Award for best Community Project

OFM, the Sound of Your Life’s 2023 Winter Drive campaign has been awarded the best Community Project in the Commercial Radio category at the Telkom Radio Awards.

Central South Africa’s leading commercial radio station was nominated in the Community Project and Promotions/Stunt categories. The winners were announced at the prestigious awards ceremony in Johannesburg on 30 November 2024.

The Telkom Radio Awards honour and recognise exceptional and innovative excellence in the South African radio industry. OFM’s dedication to not only excellence in the craft, but also our loyal listeners was demonstrated in the entries.

In the Community Project category OFM’s PinkTober and Winter Drive campaigns were selected finalists. The latter invited listeners, clients, and stakeholders to come and play their part for charity during the popular Shoprite Checkers OFM Chip 4 Charity golf days and Boeries 4 Blankets fundraiser, which collected R500 000, through an aligned winter drive to change lives.

In the Promotions/Stunt category, one of the broadcasting highlights of 2024 saw The Good Morning Breakfast broadcast from three different locations in the Free State, Northern Cape and North West simultaneously to celebrate the start of the new school year with the OFM Cool Schools show.

"This award crowns the massive effort that everyone in Central South Africa put into making the OFM Winter Drive a huge success," says Tim Thabethe, OFM programme manager.

“We dedicate this award to our listeners, who not only supported us with these campaigns but also share our passion to change people’s lives. Thank you Central South Africa!” says OFM sales and marketing manager Anchen Lintvelt.

According to OFM brand manager, Bianca Smit, this is a proud moment for the team and shines a light on hard work and true passion for radio. “This award inspires a renewed commitment to keep pushing for even more creative innovations for our valued listeners.”

OFM content manager, Elzette Boucher-Krüger, says OFM’s listeners truly take ownership of campaigns. “They show up time and again to support one another. It is truly amazing to see how this community rallies around the ‘citizenship’ we created for them as ‘Central South Africans’.”

“It is rewarding to be recognised by the industry for the work this wonderful radio station does in Central South Africa. OFM will continue to innovate and push the boundaries of creativity and community involvement,” says Central Media Group CEO, Nick Efstathiou.

