OFM Truck Talent: Searching for the next big music star!

OFM is searching for Central SA’s next singing sensation! This March, OFM hits the road with its brand-new Showride outside broadcast unit in search of raw musical talent. This is OFM listeners’ chance to have their song played on the radio!

Every Wednesday and Thursday throughout March, OFM will visit a town in central South Africa you. Listeners will get to showcase their singing talent on the ‘Showride’ stage and impress the judges. The grand prize? A professionally recorded song that will be played on OFM!

After the talent showcase, the singing hopefuls and their friends and family can enjoy an electrifying ABBA tribute show by OFM presenter and musician, Nadine Blom.

The Truck Talent tour dates are as follows:

5 March – Fleurdal Mall, Bloemfontein



6 March – Welkom Square, Welkom



12 Maart – Suzuki Park, Kimberley



13 March – Kalahari Mall, Upington



19 March – Mooirivier Mall, Potchefstroom



20 March – Saamtrek Laerskool, Klerksdorp



27 March – Dihlabeng Mall, Bethlehem

... more locations and dates to be announced soon!

Daily schedule:

12pm to 2.50pm – registrations open



12pm to 3pm – At Lunch outside broadcast live from the venue.



15pm to 5pm – auditions take place.



17pm to 6pm – ABBA tribute show with Nadine Blom

“There is no better way to launch our brand-new outside broadcast truck than to give our loyal listeners the opportunity to experience our stage first,” said OFM’s sales and marketing manager, Anchen Lintvelt. “We are excited to hear what great talent awaits us in central South Africa. This is the opportunity any aspirant singer has been waiting for.”

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make someone’s musical dreams a reality with OFM, the sound of your life!

For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.



