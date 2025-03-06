Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Account Executive Cape Town
- Junior Copywriter and Proofreader Cape Town
- AM Field Sales Executive Cape Town
- Webmaster and Sales Support Pretoria
- Digital Marketing Internship - Paid Position Centurion
- Account Administrator Centurion
- Receptionist Cape Town
- Client Services and Admin Johannesburg
- Designer Pretoria
- Digital Sales Account Manager - Media Sales House Johannesburg
Unlocking digital influence in automotive marketing: Free research report launch webinar
The inaugural report developed by Rogerwilco, Africa’s largest B Corp-certified marketing agency, in collaboration with Martech leader YOUKNOW, provides insights to help refine digital engagement strategies, align messaging with consumer expectations and strengthen brand positioning.
With 92% of car buyers researching online before stepping into a dealership, traditional marketing strategies are no longer enough. Social media sentiment, share of search, and online engagement are shaping consumer perceptions and, ultimately, driving vehicle sales.
Brand and marketing professionals are invited to join the free launch webinar on Wednesday, 12 March at 10am, where leading industry experts will unpack the latest insights from the report:
Speakers
- Mongezi Mtati – senior brand strategist, Rogerwilco
- Shaun Pearson – product owner and insights analyst, YOUKNOW
- Bobby Ramagwede – CEO, Automobile Association of SA
This webinar will explore key trends, including:
- How consumer sentiment on social media impacts trust and sales.
- The growing role of “share of search” in predicting market demand.
- How challenger brands like Chery and Omoda are disrupting the market with digital-first strategies.
- What leading brands like Volkswagen, Toyota, and Suzuki are doing to maintain their dominance.
Why attend?
This session is essential for marketers, brand managers, and automotive industry professionals looking to leverage digital influence to strengthen brand positioning, boost engagement, and drive sales.
Reserve your spot at no cost now.
- Unlocking digital influence in automotive marketing: Free research report launch webinar06 Mar 12:45
- 2024 Township CX Report: Insights for brands navigating South Africa's township economy20 Nov 13:20
- Discover key township consumer trends: Free webinar on authenticity, connectivity and brand support12 Nov 11:24
- Rogerwilco achieves B Corp certification21 Oct 11:28
- How customer reviews are shaping e-commerce: Join Rogerwilco’s free webinar09 Sep 10:01