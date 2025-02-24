Dentsu School of Influence announces 2025 cohort

Emma Odendaal, head of influence EMEA at Dentsu

Influencer marketing is rapidly growing in South Africa, offering brands unique ways to reach specific target audiences in ways that are most relevant to them. Statista forecasts that ad spending on influencer marketing is expected to reach US$30.23m in 2025. Content creators across diverse social media platforms can play a valuable role in authentically sharing brand stories in their high-trust communities. However, to build a sustainable career as an influencer, content creators need to have a thorough understanding of the influencer market as well as the industry and ethical standards expected of them if they are going to partner successfully with brands.

Dentsu’s head of influence EMEA, Emma Odendaal says: “It’s crucial for aspiring influencers to transition their passion for content creation into professional businesses if they aim to be part of the phenomenal rise of the content creation economy. At dentsu, we believe in the vast potential of South African young people and that they should have a seat at the table in the influencer marketing industry. This means they need to not only hone their creative skills but also develop their business acumen.

“We successfully launched School of Influence last year and saw measurable enhancements across our first cohort. In 2025, we have implemented our learnings and fine-tuned the programme to be even more impactful. We’re also delighted to have expanded this year, and we have welcomed three Spanish participants to join us in Cape Town for the full programme. This will expose our South African influencers to other perspectives and different inspirations as they collaborate closely with their international classmates.”

Spotlighting the positive narratives of SA youth

According to Statistics SA, 59.6% of South Africans aged 15 to 24 years were unemployed in the fourth quarter of 2024. Included in this is the 33,5% of young people in this age group, some 3.5 million individuals, who were not in employment, education or training.

Africa is home to the youngest population in the world, and despite challenges such as high rates of unemployment, many are striving determinedly and optimistically for personal growth, life optimisation and socio-economic development in their countries. By unleashing their creativity and platforming their narratives, young South Africans have a crucial role to play in shaping culture and driving economic growth.

Dentsu School of Influence addresses this trend by helping young South Africans with the skills and knowledge to pursue viable careers as content creators. A huge advantage is that, once they have identified their niche, content creators can drive the growth of their brands and businesses in the digital space by working from their smartphones.

Empowering South African youth to create and share their own narratives fosters authentic representation and provides platforms for diverse voices to be heard. Initiatives like Dentsu School of Influence not only help to combat youth unemployment but also enrich the cultural and creative landscape of the continent.

From February to July, the 2025 cohort will be working closely together while being mentored and trained by award-winning photographers, stylists, legal experts, experienced influencers and brand custodians. Some of the topics included in the programme are content creation 101, mastering platforms, money matters, working with brands, building your personal brand, and ethics & AI.

Odendaal concludes: “Dentsu School of Influence is dedicated to fostering creativity, innovation, and business acumen, equipping these emerging influencers with the tools to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. We are looking forward to giving the 2025 cohort a solid foundation for a successful career in content creation by providing them with the skills, tools and connections to supercharge their trajectories.”



