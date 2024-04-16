Uniting central SA for #PinkTober 2024

Did you know that 1 in 27 women in South Africa will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime?

This October, OFM’s annual #PinkTober campaign returns to turn the airwaves pink with programming dedicated to raising awareness and support for those affected by breast cancer. Following the incredible success of last year’s campaign, we’re aiming to unite central South Africa in raising R500,000 for the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa).

In 2023, Cansa used the funds donated by OFM’s listeners to reach more than 2,600 people in central South Africa through talks, examinations, or treatment.

At OFM, we believe that knowledge is power, and we’re committed to empowering women with the information they need to lower their cancer risk, recognise early warning signs, and find support.

Each Thursday, OFM will turn our shows into a beacon of hope and information, offering encouragement to those living with breast cancer and sharing vital tips on prevention and support. We’ll also keep you updated on our #PinkTober fundraising drive, where listeners can contribute directly, whether individually or as businesses, to make a real difference.

Plus, in partnership with Round Table Southern Africa, we’re hosting corporate bowling evenings across the region. Join us in Vanderbijlpark (3 October), Klerksdorp (10 October), Bloemfontein (17 October), Bethlehem (24 October), and Vryburg (31 October) for a night of fun and fundraising. Teams of four can participate for a donation of R2,000, with all proceeds going to the local Cansa office.

We’re inviting everyone to join us in a sea of pink! Show your solidarity by dressing in pink every Thursday in October and sharing your photos on social media with #OFMPinkTober. Let’s flood the internet with positivity and support!

“Bowling4Boobies and the PinkTober Drive, was such a highlight on our events calendar last year, that we cannot wait to take this initiative to even more towns in CSA this year! It’s perfect as a team-building event for colleagues, friends, and family while making a difference. OFM encourages everybody who supported us last year, and those who want to join us this year, to book your teams and let’s take hands to raise even more funds,” says OFM sales and marketing manager, Anchen Lintvelt.

According to OFM brand manager, Bianca Smit: “Pinktober is a campaign that honours those affected by breast cancer and aims to empower the central South Africa community on how we, together, can make a positive impact, inspire hope, and raise crucial funds for Cansa.”

Cansa CEO, Elize Joubert, says: “The OFM Bowling4Boobies event and financial support will empower Cansa’s work and drive innovation in health and cancer control. OFM is a great partner in our fight against cancer and we cannot do it without the support of partners like OFM. Their support is the catalyst for change, helping us to leverage our unique expertise to accelerate progress toward universal health coverage to benefit cancer control. Together, we can play a significant role in assisting South Africa to get as close as possible to reaching the non-communicable disease target of 3.4 for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which states that by 2030, one-third of premature mortality from non-communicable diseases must be reduced through prevention and treatment, and the promotion of mental health and well-being.”

For full details on how to get involved, visit OFM’s events page on ofm.co.za or download our free mobile and desktop apps. Together, we can make a difference in the fight against breast cancer. Let’s paint central South Africa pink this October!

For more information, email: az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.



