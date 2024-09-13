Afda students and alumni receive over 50 nominations at Saftas

The South African Film and Television Awards nominees have been announced and Afda is proud to announce that Afda students and alumni have received over 50 nominations.

The Afda Johannesburg 2023 third year graduation film, 'Anguish', produced by Raheem Razak and directed by Mandisa Mary-Jane Mtembu was nominated in the Best Student Film category, making it 18 years in a row that Afda student films have been nominated.

Afda alumni dominate the feature film category. Tristan Holmes’ debut feature film, 'The Fragile King', received five nominations including Best Feature Film and Best Actress (Antoinette Louw). Liese Kuhn’s directorial debut, 'Seconds', also received five nominations including Best Feature Film and Corne, and Rene van Rooyen’s award-winning feature film, 'Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor', received four nominations.

In the TV Comedy category, Afda alumni received eight nominations for the series 'Miseducation', including Best TV Comedy.

In the TV Drama category, Afda alumni received three nominations for their work on 'Shaka Ilembe'.

Behind the scenes Afda alumni cinematographers are nominated in all the different categories with Tom Marais receiving three nominations.

Afda alumnus Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer) received five nominations in the sound and editing categories, and Mandle N is once again in the running, receiving three nominations in the Telenovela category for his show 'Isitha'.

Congratulations to all the Afda students and alumni on their nominations. Here is the full list:

Best Achievement in Sound – Documentary

Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story | Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer)

Best Achievement in Editing – Documentary

Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story | Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer)

Best Documentary Feature

Production house: Orange Films and Star Films

Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling – TV Comedy

Miseducation | Practitioner: Refentse Munyai

Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Comedy

Miseducation | Practitioner: Bryce Bowers

Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Comedy

Miseducation | Practitioner: Martha Sibanyoni

Best Achievement in Editing – TV Comedy

Miseducation | Practitioners: Melanie Golden and Aluta Mlisana

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Comedy

Lwazi Mvusi and Rethabile Ramaphakela

Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Comedy

Grown Woman | Practitioner: Nyembezi Ncaba

Yoh! Christmas | Practitioner: James Adey

Best Achievement in Directing – TV Comedy

Miseducation | Practitioners: Lwazi Mvusi

Best Achievement in Editing – TV Drama

Unseen | Practitioner: Simon Beesley and Aluta Mlisana

Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Drama

Dam Season 2 | Practitioners: Tom Marais

Shaka Ilembe | Practitioner: Zeno Petersen

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Drama

Shaka Ilembe | Practitioners: Thishiwe Ziqubu

Trompoppie | Practitioners: Etienne Fourie

Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama

Shaka Ilembe | Practitioners: Zeno Petersen and Adze Ugah

Unseen | Practitioner: Travis Taute

Best Achievement in Editing – Telenovela

Outlaws | Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Telenovela

Isitha Season 1 | Practitioner: Mandla Ngcongwane

Best Achievement in an Original Song – Telenovela

Isitha Season 1 | Practitioner: Mandla Ngcongwane

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Telenovela

Outlaws | Practitioner: Ntobeko Dlamini

Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Soap/Telenovela

Outlaws | Practitioner: Waldemar Coetsee

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela

Isitha Season 1 | Practitioner: Mandla Ngcongwane

Best Achievement in Directing – Telenovela

Diepe Waters | Practitioner: Heleni Handt

Best Achievement in Costume Design – Feature Film

Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor | Practitioner: Marné van der Burgh

Best Achievement in Sound Design – Feature Film

Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor | Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal

Best Achievement in Editing – Feature Film

Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor | Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Feature Film

BLINDELINGS | Practitioner: Tom Marais

Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor | Practitioner: Sunel Haasbroek

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold | Practitioner: Tom Marais

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Feature Film

The Fragile King | Practitioners: Tristan Holmes

Best Student Film

Anguish

Best Actor in a TV Comedy

Prev Reddy (Miseducation)

Best TV Comedy

Miseducation | Production house: Burnt Onion Productions

Best Actress in a Feature Film

Antoinette Louw (The Fragile King)

Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film

The Fragile King | Practitioner: Tristan Holmes

Best Feature Film

The Fragile King

Seconds



