Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Senior Producing Lecturer Johannesburg
- Senior Lecturer - Editing (Fiction) Johannesburg
- Data and Grading Lecturer Johannesburg
- Lecturer: School of Law (Fixed Term: Part-time or Full-time) Pretoria
- Lecturer: Natural Science and Technology and Teaching Practice Pretoria
- Social Media Associate Cape Town
- Facilities Assistant Cape Town
- Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
- Research Studies Lecturer Cape Town
- Administrative Assistant Cape Town
Afda students and alumni receive over 50 nominations at Saftas
The 18th Annual South African Film and Television Awards nominees have been announced and Afda is proud to announce that Afda students and alumni have received over 50 nominations in the various categories.
The Afda Johannesburg 2023 third year graduation film, 'Anguish', produced by Raheem Razak and directed by Mandisa Mary-Jane Mtembu was nominated in the Best Student Film category, making it 18 years in a row that Afda student films have been nominated.
Afda alumni dominate the feature film category. Tristan Holmes’ debut feature film, 'The Fragile King', received five nominations including Best Feature Film and Best Actress (Antoinette Louw). Liese Kuhn’s directorial debut, 'Seconds', also received five nominations including Best Feature Film and Corne, and Rene van Rooyen’s award-winning feature film, 'Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor', received four nominations.
In the TV Comedy category, Afda alumni received eight nominations for the series 'Miseducation', including Best TV Comedy.
In the TV Drama category, Afda alumni received three nominations for their work on 'Shaka Ilembe'.
Behind the scenes Afda alumni cinematographers are nominated in all the different categories with Tom Marais receiving three nominations.
Afda alumnus Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer) received five nominations in the sound and editing categories, and Mandle N is once again in the running, receiving three nominations in the Telenovela category for his show 'Isitha'.
Congratulations to all the Afda students and alumni on their nominations. Here is the full list:
Best Achievement in Sound – Documentary
Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story | Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer)
Best Achievement in Editing – Documentary
Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story | Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer)
Best Documentary Feature
Production house: Orange Films and Star Films
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling – TV Comedy
Miseducation | Practitioner: Refentse Munyai
Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Comedy
Miseducation | Practitioner: Bryce Bowers
Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Comedy
Miseducation | Practitioner: Martha Sibanyoni
Best Achievement in Editing – TV Comedy
Miseducation | Practitioners: Melanie Golden and Aluta Mlisana
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Comedy
Lwazi Mvusi and Rethabile Ramaphakela
Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Comedy
Grown Woman | Practitioner: Nyembezi Ncaba
Yoh! Christmas | Practitioner: James Adey
Best Achievement in Directing – TV Comedy
Miseducation | Practitioners: Lwazi Mvusi
Best Achievement in Editing – TV Drama
Unseen | Practitioner: Simon Beesley and Aluta Mlisana
Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Drama
Dam Season 2 | Practitioners: Tom Marais
Shaka Ilembe | Practitioner: Zeno Petersen
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Drama
Shaka Ilembe | Practitioners: Thishiwe Ziqubu
Trompoppie | Practitioners: Etienne Fourie
Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama
Shaka Ilembe | Practitioners: Zeno Petersen and Adze Ugah
Unseen | Practitioner: Travis Taute
Best Achievement in Editing – Telenovela
Outlaws | Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Telenovela
Isitha Season 1 | Practitioner: Mandla Ngcongwane
Best Achievement in an Original Song – Telenovela
Isitha Season 1 | Practitioner: Mandla Ngcongwane
Best Achievement in Cinematography – Telenovela
Outlaws | Practitioner: Ntobeko Dlamini
Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Soap/Telenovela
Outlaws | Practitioner: Waldemar Coetsee
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela
Isitha Season 1 | Practitioner: Mandla Ngcongwane
Best Achievement in Directing – Telenovela
Diepe Waters | Practitioner: Heleni Handt
Best Achievement in Costume Design – Feature Film
Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor | Practitioner: Marné van der Burgh
Best Achievement in Sound Design – Feature Film
Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor | Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal
Best Achievement in Editing – Feature Film
Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor | Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal
Best Achievement in Cinematography – Feature Film
BLINDELINGS | Practitioner: Tom Marais
Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor | Practitioner: Sunel Haasbroek
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold | Practitioner: Tom Marais
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Feature Film
The Fragile King | Practitioners: Tristan Holmes
Best Student Film
Anguish
Best Actor in a TV Comedy
Prev Reddy (Miseducation)
Best TV Comedy
Miseducation | Production house: Burnt Onion Productions
Best Actress in a Feature Film
Antoinette Louw (The Fragile King)
Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film
The Fragile King | Practitioner: Tristan Holmes
Best Feature Film
The Fragile King
Seconds
About Earle HolmesPR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
- Afda students and alumni receive over 50 nominations at Saftas13 Sep 10:23
- Afda joins Fame Week Africa 2024 as official education partner21 Aug 12:04
- Afda film Warm wins at Durban International Film Festival31 Jul 12:42
- Afda graduation film “Cipher” wins Simon ‘Mabhuna’ Sabela award24 Jul 10:56
- 6 Afda films selected as quarter finalists at Fame Shorts Film Festival 202410 Jul 12:16