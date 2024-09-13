Education Higher Education
    Afda students and alumni receive over 50 nominations at Saftas

    Earle HolmesBy Earle Holmes, issued by AFDA
    13 Sep 2024
    The South African Film and Television Awards nominees have been announced and Afda is proud to announce that Afda students and alumni have received over 50 nominations.
    The 18th Annual South African Film and Television Awards nominees have been announced and Afda is proud to announce that Afda students and alumni have received over 50 nominations in the various categories.

    The Afda Johannesburg 2023 third year graduation film, 'Anguish', produced by Raheem Razak and directed by Mandisa Mary-Jane Mtembu was nominated in the Best Student Film category, making it 18 years in a row that Afda student films have been nominated.

    Afda alumni dominate the feature film category. Tristan Holmes’ debut feature film, 'The Fragile King', received five nominations including Best Feature Film and Best Actress (Antoinette Louw). Liese Kuhn’s directorial debut, 'Seconds', also received five nominations including Best Feature Film and Corne, and Rene van Rooyen’s award-winning feature film, 'Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor', received four nominations.

    In the TV Comedy category, Afda alumni received eight nominations for the series 'Miseducation', including Best TV Comedy.

    In the TV Drama category, Afda alumni received three nominations for their work on 'Shaka Ilembe'.

    Behind the scenes Afda alumni cinematographers are nominated in all the different categories with Tom Marais receiving three nominations.

    Afda alumnus Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer) received five nominations in the sound and editing categories, and Mandle N is once again in the running, receiving three nominations in the Telenovela category for his show 'Isitha'.

    Congratulations to all the Afda students and alumni on their nominations. Here is the full list:

    Best Achievement in Sound – Documentary

    Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story | Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer)

    Best Achievement in Editing – Documentary

    Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story | Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer)

    Best Documentary Feature

    Production house: Orange Films and Star Films

    Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling – TV Comedy

    Miseducation | Practitioner: Refentse Munyai

    Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Comedy

    Miseducation | Practitioner: Bryce Bowers

    Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Comedy

    Miseducation | Practitioner: Martha Sibanyoni

    Best Achievement in Editing – TV Comedy

    Miseducation | Practitioners: Melanie Golden and Aluta Mlisana

    Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Comedy

    Lwazi Mvusi and Rethabile Ramaphakela

    Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Comedy

    Grown Woman | Practitioner: Nyembezi Ncaba
    Yoh! Christmas | Practitioner: James Adey

    Best Achievement in Directing – TV Comedy

    Miseducation | Practitioners: Lwazi Mvusi

    Best Achievement in Editing – TV Drama

    Unseen | Practitioner: Simon Beesley and Aluta Mlisana

    Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Drama

    Dam Season 2 | Practitioners: Tom Marais
    Shaka Ilembe | Practitioner: Zeno Petersen

    Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Drama

    Shaka Ilembe | Practitioners: Thishiwe Ziqubu
    Trompoppie | Practitioners: Etienne Fourie

    Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama

    Shaka Ilembe | Practitioners: Zeno Petersen and Adze Ugah
    Unseen | Practitioner: Travis Taute

    Best Achievement in Editing – Telenovela

    Outlaws | Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal

    Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Telenovela

    Isitha Season 1 | Practitioner: Mandla Ngcongwane

    Best Achievement in an Original Song – Telenovela

    Isitha Season 1 | Practitioner: Mandla Ngcongwane

    Best Achievement in Cinematography – Telenovela

    Outlaws | Practitioner: Ntobeko Dlamini

    Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Soap/Telenovela

    Outlaws | Practitioner: Waldemar Coetsee

    Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela

    Isitha Season 1 | Practitioner: Mandla Ngcongwane

    Best Achievement in Directing – Telenovela

    Diepe Waters | Practitioner: Heleni Handt

    Best Achievement in Costume Design – Feature Film

    Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor | Practitioner: Marné van der Burgh

    Best Achievement in Sound Design – Feature Film

    Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor | Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal

    Best Achievement in Editing – Feature Film

    Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor | Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal

    Best Achievement in Cinematography – Feature Film

    BLINDELINGS | Practitioner: Tom Marais
    Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor | Practitioner: Sunel Haasbroek
    iNumber Number: Jozi Gold | Practitioner: Tom Marais

    Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Feature Film

    The Fragile King | Practitioners: Tristan Holmes

    Best Student Film

    Anguish

    Best Actor in a TV Comedy

    Prev Reddy (Miseducation)

    Best TV Comedy

    Miseducation | Production house: Burnt Onion Productions

    Best Actress in a Feature Film

    Antoinette Louw (The Fragile King)

    Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film

    The Fragile King | Practitioner: Tristan Holmes

    Best Feature Film

    The Fragile King
    Seconds

