Ogilvy brings 19 Loeries home with its clients at the 2024 awards

The Loeries celebrated yet another year of incredible creativity from across the African region last week. This year’s event saw a record number of marketers judging together with industry-leading creatives, with the single aim of finding the best from across the continent.

Ogilvy was thrilled to see their client Bridget Harpur, head of marketing for Volkswagen South Africa, recognised as the 2024 Marketer of the Year. Highlighting the industry-leading communication work, created under her leadership across the past five years.

In addition, Volkswagen SA took home three silver awards in total, across the Integrated, industry craft and live activation categories.

Bridget Harpur comments: “At Volkswagen, we believe in driving more than just sales. We strive to shape culture, create opportunities, and inspire positive societal change. This year’s recognition at Loeries is a testament to my broader team, the marketing fraternity as well as our wonderful agency partners, who’ve successfully used creativity and innovation to drive impactful change in business and society."

Ogilvy enjoyed wins on both nights of the event, with 19 Loeries in total for clients including Volkswagen SA, KFC, The City of Cape Town, Carling Black Label, and Doom.

Work was celebrated across a wide number of categories including Direct, Film, Integrated, Radio, Activations and various industry craft categories.

Additionally, KFC was the second most awarded brand at the Loeries, receiving two golds and 11 other Loeries, highlighting the innovation and creativity of its marketing.

Grant Macpherson, chief marketing officer at KFC, comments on this achievement: “We are thrilled that KFC is once again one of the top-awarded brands at the Loeries! We’ve had two consecutive strong years, thanks to our powerful partnership with Ogilvy. This collaboration has allowed us to push creative boundaries, achieve remarkable business growth, and continue to strengthen our position as the number one QSR in the country. Ogilvy’s bold and innovative work has played a key role in our success, consistently delivering impactful results and helping us gain recognition both locally and globally. A massive thank you to our world-class KFC marketing team and our incredible partners at Ogilvy for this amazing result!”

Kabelo Moshapalo, the newly announced chairperson of the Loerie Awards and chief creative officer of Ogilvy Johannesburg, adds: “Creative excellence takes a village. And our Loeries' success this year is a testament to the power of partnership and collaboration. So a shout out and huge thanks to our brave clients and all of our production partners for having helped push boundaries and make these achievements a reality.”

Pete Case, CEO and creative chair of Ogilvy SA concludes: “We believe that brands in our country need the power of creativity more than ever, to help them stand out in an increasingly competitive and complex marketplace. So the Loeries is always an inspiring event to see which brands have benefited from this creative advantage. To see so much of our work being singled out as category-leading is a wonderful achievement for our teams and for our clients, who fight for creativity on a daily basis with us.”



