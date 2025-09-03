South Africa
    New editor in chief for American Vogue

    Chloe Malle has been appointed head of editorial content at American Vogue, effective immediately. Malle, who has been serving as editor of Vogue.com and co-host of The Run-Through—the brand’s weekly fashion and culture podcast—will now take charge of shaping the magazine’s editorial and creative vision.
    3 Sep 2025
    3 Sep 2025
    Chloe Mall is the new EIC at American Vogue. Source: Vogue
    Chloe Mall is the new EIC at American Vogue. Source: Vogue

    Expanded role

    In her expanded role, she becomes part of Vogue’s global network of 10 heads of editorial content and will report directly to Anna Wintour, chief content officer of Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue.

    “Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled—and awed—to be part of that,” says Malle. “I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor.”

    “When it came to hiring someone to edit American Vogue, letting me turn my attention more intensely to Vogue’s multifaceted growth across its global audiences and publications and events like the Met Gala and Vogue World, I knew I had one chance to get it right,” Wintour told team members.

    “At a moment of change both within fashion and outside it, Vogue must continue to be both the standard-bearer and the boundary-pushing leader. Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue’s long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new. I am so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student, while she leads us and our audiences where we’ve never been before.

    “Chloe has long been one of Vogue’s secret weapons when it comes to tracking fashion. But she is not so buried in the industry that she misses the world: Like the best designers, she understands fashion’s big picture, its role shaping not just what’s on the runway but the changing fabric of modern life. Although she is no stranger to the glamour of red carpets, her talent has been for original thinking and hard work.”

    History

    Malle began working at Vogue in 2011, when she was named the title’s social editor, leading all wedding and social coverage and contributing across a wide range of topics, including fashion, politics, homes and gardens, beauty, and health. In addition to her work for the magazine, Malle has been the editor of several books for Vogue. From 2016 to 2023, Malle was a contributing editor to the magazine, writing features, overseeing special projects, and working as a sittings editor. Her writing has also appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, WWD,and more.

