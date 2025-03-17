Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Business Development Representative Durbanville
- Senior Business Intelligence Developer West Rand
- Business Development Specialist Johannesburg North
Why South Africa needs to teach entrepreneurship in schools now
Shaun Fuchs, CEO and Founder of Centennial Schools Sandton believes that while South Africa has immense entrepreneurial potential, the education system must do more to equip young people with the skills and mindset to build sustainable businesses.
“Being an entrepreneur is not just about starting a business: it is about innovation and tenacity. If we truly want to address economic instability, unemployment, and other social ailments we must start nurturing these skills from a young age.”
Fuchs advocates for an experience-based approach in schools, saying that traditional business studies often focus on subjects like accounting, marketing and administrative tasks, which are important foundations, but are insufficient in isolation.
“The reality is that entrepreneurship cannot be taught through theory alone. Future business leaders also need less-tangible skills like critical thinking and creative problem-solving. They need exposure to real-world challenges, and must have the confidence and resilience needed to adapt to an evolving landscape,” Fuchs explains.
Digital literacy
Another key aspect of preparing students for entrepreneurship in the modern world is digital literacy.
According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, only 52% of early-stage South African entrepreneurs plan to use digital technologies to sell their products and services – the lowest rate among developing economies – and Fuchs sees this as a major gap that can be addressed by integrating digital skills, AI, and coding into school-level entrepreneurship programmes.
An entrepreneur himself, he understands that students who are not able to leverage technology to build and scale enterprises will struggle to compete globally.
Fuchs believes that entrepreneurship education must become a national priority. “If we are serious about economic transformation, we need to rethink how we prepare students for the future.
By shifting the focus from rote learning to real-world application, South Africa can foster a generation of entrepreneurs who are not only capable of launching future-proof businesses but can also drive long-term economic growth and social impact.”
Related
Applications are open for the Durban Fashion Fair Class of 2025 Mentorship Programme 27 Feb 2025 AfDB, Standard Bank partner for R3.6bn SMME funding and trade growth 26 Feb 2025 5 Practical small business finance tips for the new fiscal year 14 Feb 2025 Tebogo Motaung wins Leader in Innovation of the Year Award 2024 for Afda 14 Feb 2025 #BizTrends2025: AI’s influence on South African schools in 2025 22 Jan 2025 Varsity Vibe joins the South African Future Trust (Saft) Summit 2024 1 Nov 2024