Why South Africa needs to teach entrepreneurship in schools now

South Africa’s small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) drive the economy, generating over R5tn in turnover and employing more than 80% of the workforce. However, despite their vital role in economic growth, up to 80% of local SMMEs fail within five years—one of the highest failure rates in the world.

Shaun Fuchs, CEO and Founder of Centennial Schools Sandton believes that while South Africa has immense entrepreneurial potential, the education system must do more to equip young people with the skills and mindset to build sustainable businesses.

“Being an entrepreneur is not just about starting a business: it is about innovation and tenacity. If we truly want to address economic instability, unemployment, and other social ailments we must start nurturing these skills from a young age.”

Fuchs advocates for an experience-based approach in schools, saying that traditional business studies often focus on subjects like accounting, marketing and administrative tasks, which are important foundations, but are insufficient in isolation.

“The reality is that entrepreneurship cannot be taught through theory alone. Future business leaders also need less-tangible skills like critical thinking and creative problem-solving. They need exposure to real-world challenges, and must have the confidence and resilience needed to adapt to an evolving landscape,” Fuchs explains.

Digital literacy

Another key aspect of preparing students for entrepreneurship in the modern world is digital literacy.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, only 52% of early-stage South African entrepreneurs plan to use digital technologies to sell their products and services – the lowest rate among developing economies – and Fuchs sees this as a major gap that can be addressed by integrating digital skills, AI, and coding into school-level entrepreneurship programmes.

An entrepreneur himself, he understands that students who are not able to leverage technology to build and scale enterprises will struggle to compete globally.

Fuchs believes that entrepreneurship education must become a national priority. “If we are serious about economic transformation, we need to rethink how we prepare students for the future.

By shifting the focus from rote learning to real-world application, South Africa can foster a generation of entrepreneurs who are not only capable of launching future-proof businesses but can also drive long-term economic growth and social impact.”