Mining services company secures dynamic capital funding from Edge Growth

Modwal Trading, a full-service mining, construction, transportation and logistics company based in the Northwest, has been selected for funding from small business development specialist Edge Growth.

The team at Modwal Trading

This interest-bearing loan amounting to R1,500,000 will now help the business maintain a stable work environment as they continue to provide professional services to Impala Rustenburg.

Cash liquidity is crucial for small businesses to navigate the inevitable ups and downs of operations. Modwal Trading’s cash reserves had been impacted by working reduced hours in December 2024 and January 2025, making it more challenging to manage expenses and maintain financial stability during this period. After securing a lucrative long-term contract from Impala Rustenburg, the company needed assistance with funds, which presented an opportunity for the Dynamic Capital fund to support them as they transitioned into the new contract.

The Dynamic Capital Fund is a fresh new cutting-edge SME development solution from Edge Growth, designed to remove the growth constraints to scaling SMEs and tailored to meet their unique needs and strategic objectives.

Modwal Trading was founded in 2017 by Walter Marobe, who brings over twenty years of combined mining and construction knowledge and experience to the company, which is based in both Rustenburg and Thabazimbi. Marobe says the team from Edge Growth provided constant feedback and support on the financial assistance that the company urgently needed.

"The team at Edge Growth has been instrumental in our entrepreneurial journey. They provided us with consistent feedback and heartfelt support on the financial assistance that was crucial for our operations. Their commitment made a significant difference during a challenging time for Modwal Trading,” he says.

Founded in 2007, SME and venture fund manager Edge Growth specialises in the development of small businesses. The company drives job creation and real transformation by connecting corporates and entrepreneurs while helping SMEs overcome key challenges such as access to finance, markets, and skills.

“Facilitating one of Impala's first deals, which required urgency, was made significantly easier thanks to the seamless communication with the director of Modwal Trading and the excellent teamwork with colleagues,” says Mdu Thabethe, Dynamic Capital Fund owner at Edge Growth.

The Dynamic Capital Fund offers SMEs access to a variety of funding options (short, medium, and long-term) ranging from R150k to R7m, which are typically not available through traditional banks. It provides interest-free loans, capital for purchase orders, working capital, operational expenditure, small capex, and expansion capital. Additionally, the Dynamic Capital Fund incorporates SME-specific risk profiling and pricing to ensure affordability and supports businesses post-investment to help them scale independently.

Edge Growth is a leading SME and Venture Fund Manager, specialising in developing small businesses and creating jobs and real transformation by connecting corporates and entrepreneurs, growing SMEs by addressing their key constraints: Access to finance, markets and skills. Its offering consists of three service areas, designed to achieve maximum IMPACT:

ESD Strategy for corporates and building SMEs in their value chain



Investing in and growing SMEs through fund management



Scaling businesses to full potential through accelerator programmes

If you would like more information, please contact Lelo Ndzimela at +27 10 001 3715 or email at moc.htworgegde@alemizdnl.



