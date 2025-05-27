Entrepreneurship Funding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedStellenbosch UniversitySAICATishala CommunicationsBizcommunity.comEdge GrowthThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Entrepreneurship Funding

    SA furniture, homeware suppliers: Retailers want you! Enter 2025 EFC Accelerator

    The eThekwini Furniture Cluster (EFC) SME Accelerator is once again searching for Black-owned furniture and homeware SMEs, as it helps four of South Africa's big furniture and homeware retailers source local suppliers.
    27 May 2025
    27 May 2025
    Supplied image
    Supplied image

    Backed by the eThekwini Municipality’s Economic Development Programmes & Planning Unit (EDP&PU), the EFC SME Accelerator is now in its third year, and 2025’s programme is the most exciting yet. Because this year, four of South Africa’s most iconic furniture and homeware retailers and manufacturers are on board: Mr Price Home, Homewood, Pepkor Lifestyle, and Poetry of Living.

    They’re not just interested in one-off deals. They’re looking for long-term partnerships to support their local sourcing commitments and drive real transformation in the furniture industry.

    “As a key contributor to employment and GDP growth, the furniture industry in KwaZulu-Natal plays a vital role in the regional economy,” Titus Mazibuko, eThekwini’s economic development programme manager for furniture explains. “Initiatives like the EFC SME Accelerator highlight the impact effective collaboration between government and the private sector can have in helping the industry to grow.

    “And the importance of connecting high-potential small businesses with the kind of opportunities that can elevate them to national and even global markets lies in the long-term growth it enables - not just for individual entrepreneurs, but for the broader communities and industries they support.”

    Who should apply for the EFC SME Accelerator?

    Any South African, Black-owned SME with products or services aligned to the sector, including:

    • Bedding and soft furnishings
    • Outdoor and patio furniture
    • Crockery, vessels, vases and planters
    • Butler trays, decorative plates and door handles
    • Lighting, mirrors and frames
    • Timber and carved wooden items
    • Upholstery, beanbags and teak or oak furniture
    • Printing of bespoke artworks or designs

    Selected SMEs will get a rare chance to pitch their products directly to decision-makers from the four participating furniture and homeware retailers and manufacturers, opening doors that are often hard to access. Along the way, they'll benefit from expert coaching, tailored business support, and the opportunity to win cash prizes.

    Big dreams, bold ideas? Don’t miss your chance to be seen. There’s no entry fee. No fine print. Just a genuine chance to scale your business and shift your future.
    Applications close on 2 June 2025.

    For more information or to apply, click here.

    Read more: furniture manufacturer, business accelerator programme, business accelerator, furniture manufacturing, SME accelerator, eThekwini Furniture Cluster
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz