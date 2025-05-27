SA furniture, homeware suppliers: Retailers want you! Enter 2025 EFC Accelerator

The eThekwini Furniture Cluster (EFC) SME Accelerator is once again searching for Black-owned furniture and homeware SMEs, as it helps four of South Africa's big furniture and homeware retailers source local suppliers.

Supplied image

Backed by the eThekwini Municipality’s Economic Development Programmes & Planning Unit (EDP&PU), the EFC SME Accelerator is now in its third year, and 2025’s programme is the most exciting yet. Because this year, four of South Africa’s most iconic furniture and homeware retailers and manufacturers are on board: Mr Price Home, Homewood, Pepkor Lifestyle, and Poetry of Living.

They’re not just interested in one-off deals. They’re looking for long-term partnerships to support their local sourcing commitments and drive real transformation in the furniture industry.

“As a key contributor to employment and GDP growth, the furniture industry in KwaZulu-Natal plays a vital role in the regional economy,” Titus Mazibuko, eThekwini’s economic development programme manager for furniture explains. “Initiatives like the EFC SME Accelerator highlight the impact effective collaboration between government and the private sector can have in helping the industry to grow.

“And the importance of connecting high-potential small businesses with the kind of opportunities that can elevate them to national and even global markets lies in the long-term growth it enables - not just for individual entrepreneurs, but for the broader communities and industries they support.”

Who should apply for the EFC SME Accelerator?

Any South African, Black-owned SME with products or services aligned to the sector, including:

Bedding and soft furnishings



Outdoor and patio furniture



Crockery, vessels, vases and planters



Butler trays, decorative plates and door handles



Lighting, mirrors and frames



Timber and carved wooden items



Upholstery, beanbags and teak or oak furniture



Printing of bespoke artworks or designs

Selected SMEs will get a rare chance to pitch their products directly to decision-makers from the four participating furniture and homeware retailers and manufacturers, opening doors that are often hard to access. Along the way, they'll benefit from expert coaching, tailored business support, and the opportunity to win cash prizes.

Big dreams, bold ideas? Don’t miss your chance to be seen. There’s no entry fee. No fine print. Just a genuine chance to scale your business and shift your future.

Applications close on 2 June 2025.

For more information or to apply, click here.