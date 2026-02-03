Applications open for the 2026 SME Import Navigator programme in partnership with FNB

South African manufacturing SMEs continue to operate in an increasingly competitive environment, facing intensified pressure from global competitors and low-cost imports. Many businesses experience challenges including high reliance on imported inputs, limited market access, and difficulties positioning their products competitively within B2B and distribution networks: All barriers that can restrict growth potential and reduce long-term competitiveness.

Manufacturing SMEs form a critical yet under‑leveraged part of South Africa’s industrial landscape. While SMEs account for over 98% of all businesses nationally, it is estimated that only about 9% operate in manufacturing*. SMEs are under-represented despite their potential to drive industrial growth, employment, and economic transformation. Better supporting these SMEs can strengthen a small business sector that has immense growth potential.

Committed to actively promoting transformation for small to medium business development, Edge Growth has once again partnered with FNB on an innovative programme – SME Import Navigator Programme to provide Black-owned direct and indirect importers the opportunity to grow and strengthen their domestic business. Applications open on 2 February 2026 and close on 8 March 2026.

Having seen the impact of similar initiatives, notably the groundbreaking SME Growth Exporter Programme in partnership with FNB, many SMEs have successfully grown and strengthened their international and regional trade, becoming competitive, export-ready businesses.

By focusing on operational excellence and strategic growth, the SME Import Navigator Programme will enable businesses to build resilience, increase profitability, and compete sustainably both locally and regionally. Through targeted, practical interventions, the programme helps SMEs strengthen their import strategies, improve product quality and production efficiency, and expand market access through better distribution and sales strategies.

The SME Import Navigator Programme in partnership with FNB, invites eligible South African SMEs which are 51% or more black owned with annual revenues of between R10m and R30m, to apply for the 2026 cohort.

The programme specifically targets businesses that manufacture goods using imported raw materials or components. It focuses on the following categories:

Processed food components



Beauty, skincare, and wellness products



Electronics and equipment manufacturing



Textile, leather, and clothing manufacturing



Agricultural supplies and chemical manufacturing.

Running from 4 May 2026 to end of October 2027, the 18-month programme will select 10 qualifying SMEs who will each benefit from a detailed diagnostic assessment, a customised growth plan, one-on-one mentorship across all phases, import, product, and growth specialists, sourcing and sample selection projects, specialist projects, strategic growth interventions, and funding readiness support.

To be considered for the programme, businesses will need to provide CIPC registration documents, ID copies of all directors, one year of management accounts or 12 months of business bank statements, a valid BBBEE certificate, the latest Tax Clearance Certificate, and any required documentation for product or market-related regulations and certifications.

For more information, please go to https://edgeimportal.com/program/SIN32281.

* https://tips.org.za/policy-briefs/item/4971-small-business-finance-landscape-and-a-finance-gap-in-south-africa.



