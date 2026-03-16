Jenny Griesel Communications recognised in 2026 SABRE Africa Award Nominations

Boutique agency shortlisted for four awards, for PR work supporting key Disney Africa launches

Jenny Griesel Communications has been recognised for work on two PR campaigns that have received four nominations at the 2026 SABRE Africa Awards, a result that positions the boutique PR agency firmly among the top tier of independently owned firms on this year’s shortlist. The nominations are led by The Walt Disney Company Africa, for work done on its brands, and stand out in a field largely dominated by large network and multi-office PR agencies.

Recognition across integrated campaigns and live experiences

Through its work with and for Disney Africa, the agency received three Practice Area nominations, reflecting the breadth and consistency of its work. Highlight recognition came in the Marketing to Consumers (New Product) and Special Event or Sponsorship categories for National Geographic’s David Blaine: Do Not Attempt, which premiered in March 2025. The launch of this series, that features the globally renowned David Blaine exploring the world through the lens of magic, was brought to life through a multifaceted PR campaign that blended a localised live experience executed in collaboration with Beatrix Events, with a sharp earned media drive, generating strong cultural cut-through.

In the Integrated Marketing category, the judges recognised ESPN On Disney+, the campaign that launched the ESPN Africa linear channels on the Disney+ streaming service in South Africa in October 2025. Jenny Griesel Communications supported the Disney Africa campaign with PR, media and influencer liaison as well as earned media, with the eventing component being executed by Chilliengine.

A coveted Diamond SABRE and momentum built on trust

In addition, ESPN on Disney+ has been nominated for the Diamond SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building, one of the most coveted honours on the programme. This nomination recognises sustained strategic thinking and disciplined execution across a complex, high-profile launch.

Jenny Griesel, managing director of Jenny Griesel Communications, said the recognition reflects the power of shared ambition and trust. “These projects are always a team effort. They require brave clients, bold thinking from the start, long hours, true collaboration and the understanding that the real magic in PR lies in flawless execution. To be recognised in this way is incredibly rewarding. A heartfelt thank you to my clients for the faith, support, strategy and leadership that made this work possible.”

The nominations build on a strong awards run for the agency. In 2026, together with clients, Jenny Griesel Communications secured a Silver Prism PR Award for David Blaine: Do Not Attempt and a Gold Prism Award for the launch of the Museum of Illusions Johannesburg. The agency received two SABRE nominations in 2025 and, also in 2025, two Bronze Prism Awards and one Gold Prism, all for PR projects done with Disney Africa.

Jenny Griesel Communications is a boutique PR agency known for bespoke work for exciting brands, combining exceptional strategy with hands-on execution. The SABRE Africa Awards ceremony takes place in March.

For more information on Jenny Griesel Communications, go to https://www.jennygriesel.co.za/



