    Disney Africa and Chilliengine, shortlisted for 2025 Mark Award for Comic Con Africa 2024 activation

    The Walt Disney Company Africa, in collaboration with Chilliengine, has been officially shortlisted for a coveted 2025 Mark Award in recognition of its dynamic Disney+ activation for Agatha All Along at Comic Con Africa 2024.
    Issued by Chilliengine
    7 Jul 2025
    Disney+’s Agatha All Along experience transported Comic Con Africa attendees into the living world of Agatha Harkness. To see the highlights of this experience click here.

    Being shortlisted for a Mark Award in the Customer Experience category epitomises Chilliengine’s committment to delivering brand activations that are not just visually striking, but strategically impactful - delighting audiences and generate buzz.

    The Mark Awards, launched in early 2025 by MarkLives, honours excellence in marketing and advertising across elements like strategy, innovation, design,
    experience, and leadership. They celebrate bold, imaginative campaigns that deliver measurable results, backed by a respected jury of local and international industry leaders. The shortlist was officially announced on 3 July 2025, ahead of the awards ceremony set for 30 August 2025.

    Since 2007, Chilliengine has been an award-winning BTL agency, creating world-class, immersive experiential marketing that captivates audiences, elevates brands, and drives impactful results.
