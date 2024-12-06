GenNext Awards crown Doritos as South Africa’s coolest snack brand

Doritos' innovative moves in culinary and culture get the ultimate recognition at GenNext Awards.

Doritos, the brand famously known for being for the bold, has been crowned the coolest snack brand in South Africa at the 20th edition of the Sunday Times GenNext Awards. Since the inception of the awards, Doritos has consistently been recognised as the coolest snack brand by the Sunday Times GenNext Awards, and this year the brand returned to the number one spot.

Doritos has made significant advances in connecting with its consumers and shaping culture in the last year through meaningful collaborations, culture shifting conversations and innovations in flavour. Speaking on this milestone, brand manager, Ntumi Kondile commented: “This is such a huge honour, and we are thrilled to be recognised as the number one snack brand in the country. This is testament to the incredible step-change we have driven this year through our innovations in flavour, collaborations and campaigns that have brought us closer to our consumers. A big thank you to Sunday Times GenNext for the recognition.”

Bold and meaningful collaborations

Doritos has boldly differentiated itself within the snack category as a brand that is invested in fostering meaningful collaborations. The brand continues to be a strong supporter of gaming culture, and through its long-standing partnership with Comic Con Africa and Comic Con Cape Town, it’s making gaming more accessible to enthusiasts with unique Crunch Cup activations. Doritos is also on the pulse of culture with activations at popular music event properties such as Mini South Africa and HomeComing’s Friends Like Me.

Gamers immerse themselves in Doritos Crunch Cup at Comic Con Cape Town

Culinary meets culture in Fearlessly Flavourful campaign

In a ground-breaking and Fearlessly Flavourful campaign, Doritos recently launched a first of its kind social series called In The Truck. This series brought culinary and culture together in the Doritos Loaded Truck, where bold faces including podcasters, musicians, lifestyle and content creators put their culinary skills to the test while speaking about their careers and lives. This bold and perfect blend of food and lifestyle has been viewed millions of times on social media channels.

Spreading Humours podcast's Zille Wizzy, Yanda Woods and Seemah star in first episode of Fearlessly Flavourful series

Watch In The Truck series here.

Flavour innovations

Doritos continues to innovate with the introduction of its first new flavour in market in two years. The new Grilled BBQ flavour was unveiled to much fanfare from Doritos lovers this year. The bold and distinct BBQ flavour is fast becoming one of the brand’s highest selling packs to date and was launched through a Western-inspired purpose piece and an engaging influencer campaign.

Watch Doritos Grilled BBQ social piece here.

The annual Sunday Times GenNext Survey, now in its twentieth year, is conducted by Yellowwood, and considered to be the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational.



