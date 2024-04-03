The Last Ranger, a South African short film earns international acclaim, multiple awards

South African short film, The Last Ranger, has garnered widespread international recognition, earning numerous awards at prestigious film festivals - qualifying it for Oscar contention for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2025 Academy Awards...

Image supplied

The film, directed by Cindy Lee (Desert Rose, The Girl from St. Agnes) and written and produced by Darwin Shaw, Will Hawkes and David S Lee, is the portrayal of rhino poaching and conservation efforts in South Africa and is the second installment in the anthology When The World Stopped.

Since its release, The Last Ranger has received multiple accolades, including Best Narrative Short Film at the Pan African Film Festival, San Diego International Film Festival, and Cordillera Film Festival, qualifying it for Oscar contention for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2025 Academy Awards.

It has also won Best Screenplay and Best Actress for both Liyabona Mroqoza and Avumile Qongqo, and garnered several other awards at noted festivals such as Cleveland International Film Festival, Indy Shorts, American Conservation Film Festival, cementing its status as a compelling piece of cinema that speaks to universal themes of environmental justice and women's empowerment.

The story follows young Litha (played by Liyabona Mroqoza), who is introduced to the wonders of a game reserve by the last remaining ranger, Khuselwa (played by Avumile Qongqo).

Their journey takes a dark turn when they are ambushed by poachers, leading to a battle to protect the rhinos and ultimately uncovering a devastating secret.

On 15 November 2024, the film screened at the Isivivana Centre in Khayelitsha, with a performance by their own, Thanda Choir, which has become a viral sensation.

They collaborated on the film’s score with world renown composer, John Powell, who also composed this year’s Oscar front-running film, Wicked. This was followed by a Q&A with director, Cindy Lee and actors, Avumile Qongqo and Waldemar Schultz.

“It is a remarkable feeling to see the positive reception this film has garnered on the international film festival circuit,” said Lee “This being my first short film, I wanted to create a story that resonates in South Africa and across the world. I am honoured that the film is sparking important conversations on conservation, social change, and empowerment.”

Anele Mdoda, executive producer of Rose and Oaks Media also shared, “We are immensely proud to be involved in a project that addresses such a critical subject. Raising awareness about environmental conservation through storytelling is essential for driving meaningful change. The fact that this story is told in IsiXhosa yet resonates with international audiences, speaks to the universal relevance of this urgent issue.”