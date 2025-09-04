SanParks Vision 2040 Indaba opens in Gqeberha with focus on inclusive conservation

The inaugural SanParks Vision 2040 Indaba has opened in Gqeberha, bringing together government, conservation leaders, communities, and partners to discuss a new model for South Africa’s protected areas and their role in sustainable tourism.

Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment Minister, Dr Dion George

The three-day gathering (3–5 September 2025), themed “People in Harmony with Nature: Championing Prosperity”, seeks to advance Vision 2040 – SanParks’ long-term strategy for integrated, people-centred conservation.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, described the indaba as "more than a meeting. It is a celebration, a reflection, and a declaration of intent.

"We gather not just to discuss strategies and frameworks, but to reaffirm a bold vision. The future of conservation in South Africa is integrated, inclusive, and transformative."

Key initiatives highlighted

In his address, Dr George outlined several areas where Vision 2040 is already taking shape:

• Fighting wildlife crime: Rangers are being equipped with drones, GPS tracking, and digital reporting systems to strengthen protection against organised poaching. “Our rangers…are guardians of life, defending species against organised crime networks, poachers, and traffickers,” he said.

• Iconic sites strategy: Under the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Kruger, Kirstenbosch, iSimangaliso Icon Status Strategy (KISS), national parks and gardens are being positioned as engines of employment, education, and sustainable development.

• Rhino Renaissance: Launched during South Africa’s G20 presidency, this initiative trains 90 community-based rhino monitors annually, combining local knowledge with technology such as drones and DNA tagging. “The Rhino Renaissance represents a blueprint for what integrated conservation can achieve,” he noted.

• Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre: The new facility in Golden Gate Highlands National Park links science, culture, and accessibility, with multilingual exhibits, Braille content, and community-trained guides.

• Global engagement: SanParks is leveraging South Africa’s G20 presidency to showcase "climate-smart conservation” and strengthen international collaboration. Dr George emphasised that protected areas are “strategic assets in climate mitigation, carbon storage, and water security."

Call to action

He urged participants to see Vision 2040 as a collective responsibility: "As we move forward, let us recommit ourselves to integrated conservation: let us protect our wildlife not in isolation but through inclusive, people-centred strategies. Let us ensure that Vision 2040 is not just a policy, but a lived reality across every park, landscape, and community in South Africa."

The Vision 2040 Indaba continues until 5 September, with contributions from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, community groups, academics, and private sector stakeholders.