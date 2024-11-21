YearOnTikTok 2024: Celebrating African culture, connection and creativity

TikTok celebrates trends, moments, and creators on the continent that have made 2024 unforgettable.

Inspiring creators

TikTok is where everyday heroes shine—and South Africans certainly make us believe in the extraordinary. From myth-busting doctors to culinary storytellers, creators kept us informed, inspired, and entertained.

@doctor.siya Dr Siyamak Saleh is a doctor by profession and a myth-buster by passion, who turned TikTok into a classroom for global health education. Need clear, evidence-based advice about reproductive health? He’s your guy, and yes, he also works with the World Health Organization because saving the world is just part of his day job.

@dancorder Dan Corder uses his magnetic presence and sharp wit to encourage civic engagement. He used his platform during the ZA elections to fight misinformation and teach the masses how to spot fake news. The buzz around him got so big that he's now got his own show on eNCA.

@kay_mahapa Karabo Mahapa is a true hero of civic duty, and lit up TikTok during the elections, educating his followers about voter engagement, election facts, and how to stay informed. His mission? Helping South Africans be informed citizens and make their votes count.

@onezwambola Onezwa Mbola is a food lover who crafts her dishes with homegrown and foraged ingredients, all while showcasing the beauty of Willowvale, Eastern Cape. That’s Onez! Her wholesome food content, featuring a blend of love, culture, and culinary skills, has captured the hearts of many on TikTok.

@left_sleeve Stefan is an advocate who uses his platform to share content that lifts spirits, spreads positivity, and raises awareness of the importance of mental well-being. Prepare to be inspired!

@popi_sibiyaSiphelele Sibiya combines her passion for travel with purpose. On TikTok, she shares budget-friendly tips and travel hacks, proving that adventure is within reach for everyone. Alongside showcasing stunning destinations, she uses her platform to highlight social issues, blending exploration with meaningful impact.

Spotlight on African excellence

TikTok celebrated the excellence of African creatives in 2024, turning local talent into global sensations.

@tyla_ Tyla Seethal, the South African superstar who broke global records with her hit single “Water.” She took TikTok by storm, and now, with a Grammy under her belt, she’s a global sensation, proving that TikTok is where stars are born.

@denhlax Emmanuel Madonsela, from dancing in rural KZN to a spot in Gordo and Drake’s music video 'Healing', Denhlax, aka “The Don Madfunz,” made his mark by sharing his infectious dance moves on TikTok. This TikTok sensation turned his passion into a career and is now making waves in the global entertainment scene.

@sphesihlebrian1707 Sphesihle Hlatshwayo, the 19-year-old who’s turning tissue paper into art. His unique ability to create intricate art on tissue without tearing it has captivated audiences, sparking curiosity and admiration. One of his viral moments includes gifting a portrait to musician Kabza De Small, a video that garnered millions of views.

@papi.nicetingz Who knew a comedic skit on TikTok could lead to acting roles? Atlegang Songo’s hilarious content caught the attention of local TV producers, and now he's making waves on drama series while keeping his followers in stitches.

@sabelo_the_kreator Sabelo Hadebe lost his job just before lockdown, but he didn’t let that stop him. With a camera in hand and a TikTok account, he shared affordable lifestyle tips that turned his followers into loyal fans. Brands took notice, and now he’s the go-to creator for all things budget-friendly

@mbalinhlapho7 Mbali Nhlapho is changing the game in #CleanTok with her cleaning business, “Sister at Work.” Trending on TikTok since 2024, she’s inspiring users with her passion for cleanliness and entrepreneurship, proving that a tidy space leads to a tidy mind.

@lusandaofficial_ A viral TikTok cover was all it took for Lusanda Ngcobo to follow her musical dreams. Now, she's fully immersed in her music career, proving that TikTok can be the launchpad for your passions.

@u_nombulelo Nombulelo Fox isn’t just sharing her love for film and TV; she’s turning her reviews into a cultural phenomenon. Her TikTok feed is a go-to spot for fans of the latest series and movies, highlighting the growth of entertainment content on the platform.

@ZeeNxumaloAmapiano’s rising star, Zee Nxumalo is shaking up the music scene. Hailing from Swaziland and now a South African sensation, she’s taking TikTok by storm with her dance moves and musical collaborations with South Africa’s hottest names.

Small businesses, big impact

It’s not just for creators; it’s also a game-changer for small businesses. By connecting their businesses with the right people, countless South African entrepreneurs turned their creative ideas into thriving ventures, proving that a little creativity goes a long way.

@afrolecia Jade Oliver is no ordinary TikTok creator—she’s an SMB powerhouse who turned her passion into a thriving business. Not only did she win big at the 2023 TikTok Creator Awards, but she’s also redefining what it means to be a digital entrepreneur. Watch her juggle her online success and entrepreneurial spirit.

@jaredfynnboidax Jared Fynn fuses his background in architecture with TikTok creativity to design furniture that speaks volumes. His creations have earned him a loyal following, and his business is booming thanks to his savvy use of TikTok as a marketing tool.

@tolthemaFrom TikTok to storefront success, Tamia Nontsikelelo has transformed her business by showcasing her products on the platform. She’s now running a physical store, proving that TikTok isn’t just for trends—it’s a real business tool.

Movements that brought us together

TikTok celebrated the power of community in 2024, from major sporting events like #AFCON2023 to Africa Month (#KnowAfrica), which saw the community unite to share Africa’s rich culture.

Campaigns like #TikTokforGood inspired thousands of posts championing causes from climate action to digital rights.

Building sporting communities

In 2024 TikTok reimagined how we experience sports - redefining how fans connect and engage with their favourite athletes, teams and leagues while providing a forum for underrepresented voices.

Broadcasters harnessed TikTok's power to reach wider audiences with innovative content that resonated globally.

There was a 350% increase in #SportsOnTikTok posts compared to last year, a testament to TikTok's undeniable impact on the broader sports industry.

These creators used their platforms to build connections, inspire fans, and grow a sense of camaraderie within the sporting world.

A year that redefined connection

"Throughout 2024, TikTok continued to redefine how we discover, create, and connect through the shared language of video. From small businesses launching global brands to creators and artists at the forefront of cultural movements, TikTok is a catalyst for economic growth, cultural trends, and social impact.

"We celebrate our South African and wider Southern Africa community, which has inspired and entertained us this year. We remain committed to nurturing a positive and inclusive environment where everyone can bring joy, have a unique voice, and a chance to shine," says Boniswa Sidwaba, head of content operations, sub-Saharan Africa, TikTok.