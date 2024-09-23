ESG Environment & Natural Resources
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

icandi CQThe Publicity WorkshopTrialogueBizcommunity.comOptimize AgencyYellow Door EnergyDNA Brand ArchitectsNext GenerationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    ESG Environment & Natural Resources

    Sustained pressure on SA rhino populations

    In the first three months of 2025, five provinces in South Africa lost 103 rhinos due to poaching, averaging at 34.33 rhinos per month.
    5 May 2025
    5 May 2025
    Image source: Lee Ann Nicholls from
    Image source: Lee Ann Nicholls from Pexels

    “The loss of 103 rhinos to poaching in the first three months of 2025 is a stark reminder of the relentless threat to our wildlife. Yet, the absence of poaching in four provinces shows that our targeted interventions are yielding results, and we must build on this progress,” Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, said on Monday.

    The latest statistics for the period 1 January to 31 March 2025 are closely aligned with the average monthly poaching rate of 35 rhinos over the previous 12 months (420 rhinos annually).

    The Minister said the figures underscore the sustained pressure on the rhino populations and the urgent need for intensified efforts to combat this illegal activity.

    The breakdown of poaching incidents by province reveals that South African National Parks (SANParks) recorded the highest number of losses, with 65 rhinos poached.

    KwaZulu-Natal reported 16 cases, followed by Limpopo with 10, Free State with five, the North West with four, and Mpumalanga with three. No rhinos were poached in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Western Cape, or Gauteng during this period.

    To strengthen efforts against wildlife crime, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has taken proactive measures to address factors related to bail applications for perpetrators.

    “We are working closely with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure that repeat offenders and those with no fixed address face stronger opposition to bail,” George said.

    The department shares best-practice affidavits with investigators to ensure more effective bail opposition and is exploring options to secure funding for dedicated support to SAPS in these applications.

    “The South African government remains steadfast in its commitment to combating wildlife crime. We continue to strengthen anti-poaching measures, including enhanced ranger patrols, advanced surveillance technologies, and collaboration with national and international law enforcement agencies.

    “We are also working closely with various stakeholders to bolster anti-poaching efforts through the deployment of cutting-edge technologies such as drones and thermal radars. Additionally, we are engaging with communities living near protected areas to foster sustainable livelihoods and reduce the socioeconomic drivers of poaching,” the Minister said.

    Read more: Rhino poaching, rhino conservation, rhino poaching in south africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz