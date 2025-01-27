Rhino poachers handed prison sentences

Police have commended the sentencing of three wildlife poachers, who have been found guilty of a number of serious crimes by the Skukuza Regional Court.

Two South African citizens, Sam Khosa (40) and Solly Bennett Selahle (30), and Mozambican national, Oddis Maluleke (46), were sentenced by the court on Friday, 24 January.

During proceedings, the court heard that on Friday, 15 February 2019, a regional field ranger observed suspicious activity inside the Kruger National Park (KNP) involving the accused individuals.

A field ranger, who passed away before the case was finalised in court, was seen transporting two passengers in his vehicle and meeting with another individual, later identified as Selahle. The regional ranger immediately called for backup.

Two vehicles, a VW Polo and a Hyundai, were intercepted on the road between Skukuza and the Kruger Gate.

Upon searching the Hyundai, one hunting rifle with ammunition, one rhino horn, two knives and some clothing items were discovered.

The four suspects were immediately arrested and charged accordingly. The two vehicles were also confiscated by the police.

During their court appearance, the four were granted bail at the Bushbuckridge District Court. As proceedings of the case continued at the Skukuza Regional Court, the implicated field ranger passed away, leaving behind the other three suspects to face the music.

After a lengthy legal process, Khosa and Maluleke were convicted and sentenced as follows:

On Count 1: Trespassing in a national park. The two were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

On Count 2: Contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa. The two accused persons were not found guilty.

On Count 3: Possession of an unlicensed firearm. The two were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

On Count 4: Possession of a firearm with the intention to commit crime. The two were sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

On Count 5: Possession of a prohibited firearm (serial number obliterated). The two were sentenced to six years’ imprisonment.

On Count 6: Conspiracy to commit crime. The two were sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

On Count 7: Illegal hunting of rhinoceros. The two were sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.

On Count 8: Possession of unlicensed ammunition. The two were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

On Count 9: Possession of a dangerous weapon. The two were sentenced to one year imprisonment.

The court ordered that the sentence on Count 3, 4, 8, and 9 run concurrently with Count 5.

The effective sentence for the two accused persons will be 22 years’ behind bars.

On the other hand, Selahle was sentenced to four years’ in imprisonment for conspiracy to commit crime.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General, Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended the collaboration between various stakeholders, which led to the successful conviction of the poachers.

"We are encouraged by the sentences handed down to these poachers. We hope that the sentences will serve as a deterrent to others, who might consider emulating the actions of the accused persons," said the General.